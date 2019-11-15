spt_calbbfinal

Wildwood Catholic is ranked 56th in the MaxPrep boys basketball preseason Top 100 ranking. 

The Crusaders are one of the five New Jersey teams in the top 100. 

Wildwood Catholic is the two-time defending Cape-Atlantic League champion. Few teams in CAL history will enter a season with as much hype as the Crusaders will in 2019-20. Crusaders guard Jahlil White has committed to Temple, while forward Taj Thweatt has committed to West Virginia.

The Crusaders will play this winter in a game televised around the country.

Wildwood Catholic will face The Patrick School at RWJ Arena in Toms River on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game nationally. 

Wildwood Catholic vs. The Patrick School is part of a doubleheader.

Sierra Canyon, of California, will play Long Island Lutheran, of New York, at 7:30 p.m. ESPNU also will televise that game. Sierra Caynon features freshman Bronny James, the son of Lebron James, and senior Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade.

