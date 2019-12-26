When it comes to basketball, this week is a time to look back and look ahead for Wildwood Catholic High School boys coach Dave DeWeese.
DeWeese, who is in his 17th season, can get career win No. 300 when the Crusaders play Boys Latin of Maryland in the first round of the Frank McAlarnen Memorial bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood on Friday night. DeWeese’s career record is 299-167.
“It’s a milestone, but I look back at the coaches who mentored me like Fran St. John and Champ McGaffney,” DeWeese said. “Those guys got me pointed in the right direction.”
When he thinks about 300 career wins, DeWeese also recalls his assistant coaches and many players.
“The success you have as a head coach is dependent on great assistant coaches and great players,” he said. “I love being around the kids and having the opportunity to assist young boys becoming young men, and becoming successful adults is so rewarding. There’s no price tag you can put on that.”
When you approach a milestone, you look back at how it all began.
Like many coaches, DeWeese, whose day job is as an attorney, is the son of a coach. His father, Doug, was a coach at Wildwood from 1949-60 and then became Lower Cape May Regional athletic director in 1962.
Dave graduated from Wildwood in 1976, where he was a solid player.
As soon as he returned from Wake Forest University, he started to pursue local coaching jobs. He became a Wildwood Catholic assistant in 1989.
“I have a passion for basketball,” DeWeese said. “I was on some really good teams at Wildwood. I didn’t play as much as I wanted to, so I had the opportunity to learn from (former Wildwood coach) Bernie McCracken. I always thought I wanted to coach.”
When you approach a milestone, you also look at the future.
Expectations are higher for this season’s Wildwood Catholic team than there have ever been for any boys team in Cape-Atlantic League history.
The Crusaders won their second straight CAL title and lost in the South Jersey Non-Public B final to nationally-ranked Ranney last season.
The Crusaders’ goal is a state championship and a berth in the Tournament of Champions.
The Crusaders’ non-league schedule is one of the state’s toughest. Wildwood Catholic plays Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania at Cherry Hill East on Monday. The Crusaders play state Group IV power Elizabeth in the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit on Jan. 4.
Sometimes it’s not easy to coach a team with high expectations. It can be difficult to keep players, parents and fans happy. As Shakespeare wrote, “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”
DeWeese doesn’t seem phased by the pressure.
“We’re enjoying it,” he said. “People perceive us as such a good team. But every team is a work in progress. You’re trying to develop chemistry between the kids and get everybody to trust each other. We’re making progress every day, but we’re nowhere near where we were at the end of the year last season. We hope that we get there. It’s a daily grind to try to get it right.”
DeWeese will turn 62 in January. For now, he’s not tired of that grind.
“I always say I’ll know when it’s time,” he said. “You’ll feel it, and you’ll know it when you’re done. But I’m not done yet.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
Bill Osborne Memorial
Thursday
3:30 p.m.
Girard College (PA) vs. Friends Select School (PA)
5 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. DelCastle Technical (Delaware)
Friday
11 a.m.
Consolation
3:45 p.m.
Championship
Tom Jorgenson Memorial Showcase
Thursday
6:45 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Math Civics & Sciences (PA)
Ernie Troiano Memorial Showcase
Thursday
8:15 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Lower Cape May
Jay Craven Memorial
Friday
12:30 p.m.
Montgomery Blair HS (MD) vs. Shawnee
2 p.m.
St Joseph by the Sea HS (NY) vs. Tacony Academy (PA)
Saturday
9:15 a.m.
Consolation
6:30 p.m.
Championship
Frank McAlarnen Memorial
Friday
5:15 p.m.
Mervo (MD) vs. Wildwood of Florida
7 p.m.
Boys Latin of Maryland (MD) vs. Wildwood Catholic
Saturday
10:45 a.m.
Consolation
8:15 p.m.
Championship
Dave Lewis Memorial
Saturday
12:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Brandywine (DE)
2 p.m.
Cristo Rey Philadelphia HS (PA) vs. ACIT
Sunday
9:15 a.m.
Consolation
3:30 p.m.
Championship
Crest Savings Bank Bracket
Saturday
3:30 p.m.
Boys Latin of Philadelphia vs. Fair Lawn
5 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Phoenixville Area HS (PA)
Sunday
10:45 a.m.
Consolation
5:15 p.m.
Championship
George Holden Memorial
Sunday
7 p.m.
Archmere Academy (DE) vs. Cumberland Regional
8:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. KIPP Dubois Collegiate Academy (PA)
Monday, Dec. 30
10:45 a.m.
Consolation
7 p.m.
Championship
Bernie McCracken Memorial
Monday, Dec. 30
12:45 p.m.
Father Judge PA vs. St, Mark’s
2 p.m.
Wildwood vs, Pleasantville
Tuesday, Dec. 31
11 a.m.
Consolation
12:45 p.m.
Championship
Buzzy Betz Memorial Showcase
Monday, Dec. 30
3:45 p.m.
Paul VI vs. Episcopal Academy PA.
Lou Baselice Showcase
Monday, Dec. 30
8:30 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Egg Harbor Township
Score at the Shore
At Southern Regional
Friday
3:30 p.m.
Lenape vs. Howell
5:15 p.m.
Middle Township vs. Southern Regional
Saturday
3:30 p.m.
Consolation
5:15 p.m.
Championship
Holiday Classic
At Marist High School in Bayonne
Friday
1:30 p.m.
Academy of Palumbo (PA) vs. Atlantic City
DaJuan Wagner Play by Play Classic
At Cherry Hill East
Monday
6 p.m.
Archbishop Wood PA. vs. Wildwood Catholic
Red/Blue Mixer
At Williamstown
Friday
6 p.m.
Millville vs. Williamstown
Saturday
2:30 p.m.
Timber Creek vs. Millville
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Williamstown
Monday, Dec.30
11:30 a.m.
Highland Regional vs. Vineland
1 p.m.
Delsea Regional vs. Millville
East Coast Showcase
At Penns Grove
Saturday
1:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Bridgeton
Eastern Tournament
At Eastern
Friday
10:30 a.m.
Moorestown vs. Kingsway Regional
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Eastern
Saturday
10:30 a.m.
Consolation
Noon
Championship
Haddonfield Tournament
At Haddonfield
Friday
11 a.m.
Clearview vs. Woodrow Wilson
12:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Haddonfield
Saturday
11 a.m.
Clearview vs. Egg Harbor Township
12:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson vs. Haddonfield
Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event
At Gulf Breeze High School in Pensacola, Fla.
Friday
St. Augustine Prep vs. Mater Lakes
Saturday
St. Augustine vs. North Forsyth
Monday, Dec. 30
St. Augustine vs. Deer Park, Fla.
Rumson-Fair Haven Holiday Classic
At Rumson-Fair Haven
Friday
5:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Academy Charter
Monday
5:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Princeton
Pitman Classic
At Pitman
Thursday
Noon
Overbrook vs. Glassboro
2 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Pitman
Friday
4 p.m.
Consolation
6 p.m.
Championship
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
Thursday
Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase
Noon
Wildwood vs. Lower Cape May
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase
Thursday
1:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic
Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket
Thursday
3:15 p.m.
MAST Community Charter School (PA) vs. Cape May Tech
5 p.m.
Buena Regional vs. Camden County Tech
Friday
9 a.m.
Consolation
6:15 p.m.
Championship
John Carlson Memorial
Thursday
6:30 p.m.
St. Dominic Academy vs. Cumberland Regional
8 p.m.
Millville vs. Holy Cross Prep
Friday
10:30 a.m.
Consolation
8 p.m.
Championship
Andrew Alameno Memorial
Friday
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Moreland (PA)
1:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Atlantic Christian
Saturday
9 a.m.
Consolation
3 p.m.
Championship
Ray Martin Memorial
Saturday
6:30 p.m.
Newark Academy vs. ACIT
8 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Hubert’s Catholic
Sunday
10:30 a.m.
Consolation
1:45 p.m.
Championship
Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial
Sunday
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. The Baldwin School (PA)
5 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Merion Mercy Academy (PA)
Monday
11 a.m.
Consolation
5 p.m.
Championship
Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial
Sunday
6:30 p.m.
Friends Central (PA) vs. Marple Newton (PA)
8 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Polytech (DE)
Monday
12:30 p.m.
Consolation
6:45 p.m.
Championship
Doug DeWeese Showcase
Monday
3:30 p.m.
Kingsway Regional vs. Ocean City
Score at the Shore
at Southern Regional
Thursday
1:30 p.m.
Mainland Regional vs. Lenape
3:15 p.m.
Middle Township vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Saturday
1:30 p.m.
Consolation
3:15 p.m.
Championship
Cherokee Showcase
At Cherokee
Friday
Noon
Washington Township vs. Ocean City
Saturday
1:45 p.m.
Cherokee vs. Ocean City
West Deptford Tournament
At West Deptford
Friday
10 a.m.
West Deptford vs. Highland Regional
2 p.m.
Vineland vs. Williamstown
Saturday
Noon
Consolation
2 p.m.
Championship
Wolverine Tournament
At Woodstown
Thursday
10 a.m.
OLMA vs. Bridgeton
11:45 a.m.
Woodstown vs. Camden Charter
Friday
10 a.m.
Consolation
1:30 p.m.
Championship
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.