When it comes to basketball, this week is a time to look back and look ahead for Wildwood Catholic High School boys coach Dave DeWeese.

DeWeese, who is in his 17th season, can get career win No. 300 when the Crusaders play Boys Latin of Maryland in the first round of the Frank McAlarnen Memorial bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood on Friday night. DeWeese’s career record is 299-167.

“It’s a milestone, but I look back at the coaches who mentored me like Fran St. John and Champ McGaffney,” DeWeese said. “Those guys got me pointed in the right direction.”

When he thinks about 300 career wins, DeWeese also recalls his assistant coaches and many players.

“The success you have as a head coach is dependent on great assistant coaches and great players,” he said. “I love being around the kids and having the opportunity to assist young boys becoming young men, and becoming successful adults is so rewarding. There’s no price tag you can put on that.”

When you approach a milestone, you look back at how it all began.

Like many coaches, DeWeese, whose day job is as an attorney, is the son of a coach. His father, Doug, was a coach at Wildwood from 1949-60 and then became Lower Cape May Regional athletic director in 1962.

Dave graduated from Wildwood in 1976, where he was a solid player.

As soon as he returned from Wake Forest University, he started to pursue local coaching jobs. He became a Wildwood Catholic assistant in 1989.

“I have a passion for basketball,” DeWeese said. “I was on some really good teams at Wildwood. I didn’t play as much as I wanted to, so I had the opportunity to learn from (former Wildwood coach) Bernie McCracken. I always thought I wanted to coach.”

When you approach a milestone, you also look at the future.

Expectations are higher for this season’s Wildwood Catholic team than there have ever been for any boys team in Cape-Atlantic League history.

The Crusaders won their second straight CAL title and lost in the South Jersey Non-Public B final to nationally-ranked Ranney last season.

The Crusaders’ goal is a state championship and a berth in the Tournament of Champions.

The Crusaders’ non-league schedule is one of the state’s toughest. Wildwood Catholic plays Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania at Cherry Hill East on Monday. The Crusaders play state Group IV power Elizabeth in the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit on Jan. 4.

Sometimes it’s not easy to coach a team with high expectations. It can be difficult to keep players, parents and fans happy. As Shakespeare wrote, “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”

DeWeese doesn’t seem phased by the pressure.

“We’re enjoying it,” he said. “People perceive us as such a good team. But every team is a work in progress. You’re trying to develop chemistry between the kids and get everybody to trust each other. We’re making progress every day, but we’re nowhere near where we were at the end of the year last season. We hope that we get there. It’s a daily grind to try to get it right.”

DeWeese will turn 62 in January. For now, he’s not tired of that grind.

“I always say I’ll know when it’s time,” he said. “You’ll feel it, and you’ll know it when you’re done. But I’m not done yet.”

Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments