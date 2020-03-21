Taj Thweatt’s dunks were worth more than just two points this season.
The 6-foot-8 Wildwood Catholic High School senior wowed fans with his high-flying slams, many of them off alley-oop passes.
Dunks early in the game announced the Crusaders would be competitive no matter who the opposition was.
Windmill dunks late in games often capped dramatic wins.
“My dunks get everyone going,” Thweatt said.
Thweatt led Wildwood Catholic to the South Jersey Non-Public B championship and its third-straight Cape-Atlantic Tournament title. He is The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second straight season.
“This was a great team to play with,” Thweatt said. “There was so much talent on the team. It’s a team I’ll always remember.”
Thweatt was much more than just a dunker, though. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. He sank 28 3-pointers.
“It’s not just how many points he scores a game or how many rebounds he gets a game,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “His overall presence on the floor just elevates us to another level.”
Thweatt was at his best when Wildwood Catholic needed him the most. He averaged 19.9 points in seven postseason games. He was the MVP of Wildwood Catholic’s 70-39 win over St. Augustine Prep in the CAL Tournament final with 24 points and six rebounds.
Thweatt scored 28 and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Crusaders beat Rutgers Prep 80-67 in the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
“I just knew it was win or go home,” Thweatt said. “I didn’t want to be the one (a loss) would be blamed on. I just had to give it my all.”
Thweatt finished his career with 1,773 points and 1,028 rebounds.
“When he came in as a freshman, he was a raw athlete,” DeWeese said. “He turned himself into an incredible basketball player. He worked as hard as any kid I’ve ever coached to improve his game. We saw significant improvement year in and year out. He’s a testament to you want to be a great player, put the work in and you can get there.”
He will continue his basketball career at West Virginia University on an NCAA Division I scholarship. With his athletic ability, Thweatt would seem to be a perfect fit for West Virginia’s up-tempo pressing style.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m willing to work and get better. I feel like I fit well with their program, the press, up and down, rebounding, blocking shots.”
Now all Thweatt needs to do is memorize the words to “Take Me Home Country Roads,” the 1970s John Denver song the Mountaineers play after big wins.
“I’m learning it,” he said.
Team of the Year
The COVID-19 pandemic took away Wildwood Catholic’s chances to make history.
The virus caused the state finals and the Tournament of Champions to be canceled.
But the Crusaders still ended the season with a sense of satisfaction. Wildwood Catholic was playing its best when it mattered most. The Crusaders (24-7) are The Press Boys Basketball Team of the Year.
“We felt like we were there,” DeWeese said. “Things really fell into place those last three to four weeks. We were in the place we wanted to be.”
The Crusaders showed they were peaking at the right time in their domination of the CAL Tournament and their 80-67 win over highly touted Rutgers Prep in the South Jersey final Non-Public B final. Rutgers Prep entered the game undefeated in New Jersey. Wildwood Catholic jumped to an 18-3 lead and was never challenged.
“It’s very rewarding, very satisfying,” DeWeese said, “that we were able to get this group to that point where we all knew we were playing the best we could play.”
Coach of the Year
The Atlantic City Board of Education failed to reappoint Gene Allen as the Vikings’ boys basketball coach before the 2018-19 season.
He had to sue the board to get the position back.
The Vikings then finished 10-15 for their first losing record in 50 years.
Things looked bleak for Atlantic City when it started 1-3 this season.
But the Vikings rallied from that adversity to produce one of the most rewarding seasons in the program’s history. Atlantic City finished 23-6 and won the South Jersey Group IV title for the seventh time under Allen. He is The Press Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“The kids bought in even when we were 1-3,” said Allen, who also recognized his assistants, Elijah Langford, Carl Cochran and Bob Newman. “They didn’t lose faith. It was fun watching the kids grow. We were able to stick together. They bought into my vision and gave it everything they have.”
Allen also became the winningest coach in Atlantic City boys basketball history this season. He has a 369-122 record in 17 seasons.
This was a pivotal season for Atlantic City. Another losing season could have made for a tough rebuild.
“We’re back where we belong,” Allen said, “and I think we’ll be there for quite some time. That’s a really good feeling.”
