Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wildwood Catholic’s Gabby Turco (31) takes a last second shot at the end of the third quarter. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Catholic’s Gabby Turco (31) drives on Middle’s Aubrey Hunter. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle’s Kira Sides (2) drives the lane on Catholic’s Gabby Turco. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco, center, pulls a rebound away from Ocean City's Lauren Mirsky during Thursday's semi-final game on February 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Wildwood Catholic senior Gabby Turco with her family at the Italy Pavilion of Epcot in Walt Disney World. Also pictured are her mother, Lucie, brother, Chris, and grandparents Mike and Joan Gentile.
Provided
Wildwood Catholic senior Gabby Turco when she was 6 years old with her father, Chris.
Provided
Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco with her brother, Chris.
Provided
Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco with her grandfather, Mike Gentile.
Provided
Wildwood Catholic’s Gabby Turco (31) takes a last second shot at the end of the third quarter. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Catholic’s Gabby Turco (31) drives on Middle’s Aubrey Hunter. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle’s Kira Sides (2) drives the lane on Catholic’s Gabby Turco. Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco breaks away for a layup against OLMA during Wednesday's non-public B playoff game on February 27, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Gabby Turco has family connections to Wildwood Catholic.
Her father, Chris, graduated from the school.
Her grandfather, Richard Turco, was the school’s principal and occasionally substitute teaches at the school.
Now a senior, Turco is one of the leaders of the Crusaders' girls basketball team. Turco and the Crusaders are in the midst of a big week. She hit the winning shot with 14.6 seconds left as Wildwood Catholic beat rival Middle Township 51-49 on Wednesday. The Crusaders (13-2) will face Atlantic City in a Battle by the Bay game at Atlantic City at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The 5-foot-9 Turco averages 16.2 points for the Crusaders. She will continue her basketball career at Saint Anselm College, a Division II school in Manchester, New Hampshire.
“Carrying on the family (Wildwood catholic) legacy is awesome,” Turco said.
Turco, 17, is the younger of Chris and Lucie Turco’s two children. He older brother, Chris, played baseball for Gloucester Catholic and currently plays for the University of Albany.
Turco spent the first two years of her high school career at Washington Township, one of South Jersey’s largest public schools enrollment-wise. Her family moved to Wildwood after her sophomore year to be with her grandparents.
In a telephone interview Monday night, Turco discussed several topics, including her feelings on Wildwood traffic lights.
On how she started playing basketball
Pretty much all my life soccer was my main sport. But when I got to middle school, I changed my focus to basketball. My mom was big in basketball. She was one of my travel coaches when I was younger. I went strictly to basketball and never looked back after that. I always had a love for basketball. I love the environment and everything about it.
On her transition from Washington Township to Wildwood Catholic
Obviously, Washington Township and Wildwood are two completely different types of atmospheres. It was easier going from a big school to a smaller school. Being on the basketball team and going to the fall leagues and summer leagues helped. The girls were very welcoming to me. It’s almost like a family atmosphere (at Wildwood Catholic).
On being the youngest in her family
I like being the youngest. I look up to my brother not only in life, but sports terms too. He’s a Division-I athlete. He’s always pushed me to be the best that I can be.
On Wildwood Catholic’s season so far and playing in the Battle by the Bay
I think the season is what we wanted. It’s only the beginning, but we’ve been working really hard. I love playing in bigger games, like Atlantic City. I think it will be awesome being in that environment at the Battle by the Bay.
On the difference between living in Wildwood in the summer and the winter
I like the summer, because you get the full effect of Wildwood. The winter is kind of boring, but I like when they turn the (traffic) lights off. You don’t have to sit around and wait. I hate when the lights come back on for the summer.
On what she plans to study in college
I want to study cyber criminology. I’ve always had the goal of playing (basketball) overseas if I have the ability. If that doesn’t happen, I want to fall back onto the FBI. There was this one show called “Bull” that I always watched when it was on TV. It was about a forensic psychologist. It kind of intrigued me, and I like those type of crime shows.
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.