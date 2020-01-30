Gabby Turco has family connections to Wildwood Catholic.

Her father, Chris, graduated from the school.

Her grandfather, Richard Turco, was the school’s principal and occasionally substitute teaches at the school.

Now a senior, Turco is one of the leaders of the Crusaders' girls basketball team. Turco and the Crusaders are in the midst of a big week. She hit the winning shot with 14.6 seconds left as Wildwood Catholic beat rival Middle Township 51-49 on Wednesday. The Crusaders (13-2) will face Atlantic City in a Battle by the Bay game at Atlantic City at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 5-foot-9 Turco averages 16.2 points for the Crusaders. She will continue her basketball career at Saint Anselm College, a Division II school in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Carrying on the family (Wildwood catholic) legacy is awesome,” Turco said.

Turco, 17, is the younger of Chris and Lucie Turco’s two children. He older brother, Chris, played baseball for Gloucester Catholic and currently plays for the University of Albany.

Turco spent the first two years of her high school career at Washington Township, one of South Jersey’s largest public schools enrollment-wise. Her family moved to Wildwood after her sophomore year to be with her grandparents.

In a telephone interview Monday night, Turco discussed several topics, including her feelings on Wildwood traffic lights.

On how she started playing basketball

Pretty much all my life soccer was my main sport. But when I got to middle school, I changed my focus to basketball. My mom was big in basketball. She was one of my travel coaches when I was younger. I went strictly to basketball and never looked back after that. I always had a love for basketball. I love the environment and everything about it.

On her transition from Washington Township to Wildwood Catholic

Obviously, Washington Township and Wildwood are two completely different types of atmospheres. It was easier going from a big school to a smaller school. Being on the basketball team and going to the fall leagues and summer leagues helped. The girls were very welcoming to me. It’s almost like a family atmosphere (at Wildwood Catholic).

On being the youngest in her family

I like being the youngest. I look up to my brother not only in life, but sports terms too. He’s a Division-I athlete. He’s always pushed me to be the best that I can be.

On Wildwood Catholic’s season so far and playing in the Battle by the Bay

I think the season is what we wanted. It’s only the beginning, but we’ve been working really hard. I love playing in bigger games, like Atlantic City. I think it will be awesome being in that environment at the Battle by the Bay.

On the difference between living in Wildwood in the summer and the winter

I like the summer, because you get the full effect of Wildwood. The winter is kind of boring, but I like when they turn the (traffic) lights off. You don’t have to sit around and wait. I hate when the lights come back on for the summer.

On what she plans to study in college

I want to study cyber criminology. I’ve always had the goal of playing (basketball) overseas if I have the ability. If that doesn’t happen, I want to fall back onto the FBI. There was this one show called “Bull” that I always watched when it was on TV. It was about a forensic psychologist. It kind of intrigued me, and I like those type of crime shows.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments