Tommy Bolle makes his way through the lane for Wildwood Catholic during its Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship victory over St. Augustine Prep last month at the Stockton Athletic Center in Galloway Township.
Jose Aponte / For The Press
Tommy Bolle plays defense during practice last month while Wildwood Catholic coach David Deweese watches the action.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Tommy Bolle, left, observes as Wildwood Catholic coach David DeWeese instructs during a practice last month.
The Wildwood Catholic High School senior would be out breath when he walked up a flight of the steps on his way to class this fall.
At basketball practice, he looked lethargic.
He struggled to keep up with his teammates during sprints. He was drinking water seemingly nonstop.
“I felt like I was going to pass out at times,” Bolle said. “I never felt like before.”
Crusaders boys basketball coach Dave DeWeese also noticed Bolle wasn’t himself.
“He’s an energy kid,” DeWeese said. “That’s what he always brought. We would watch him and say, ‘That doesn’t seem like Tommy.’ I pulled him aside a couple of times and asked him what was going on.”
Finally, Bolle went to the doctor a few days before this season began in December. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition in which a person’s pancreas produces little or no insulin. Bolle was confused when doctors first told him what he had. He thought diabetes only struck older people who were overweight and out-of-shape.
“When they told me, I was going to have it the rest of my life, I was kind of upset,” Bolle said.
Bolle has overcome the diagnose to contribute to the Crusaders team that will play for the South Jersey Non-Public B title at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Rutgers Prep at Jackson Liberty.
This is not the first time the North Wildwood resident has confronted adversity. His father, Bill, died in a landscaping accident in October 2017. Bolle’s mother, Vicki, is a Wildwood Catholic teacher. He has four older brothers and a younger sister.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Bolle said. “That’s kind of been my motto. It’s a shame. My dad was my best friend, and it’s hard doing things, but I have the greatest family in the world and the greatest mom in the world.”
Bolle leaned on the advice his father gave him to help him deal with the diabetes diagnosis.
“He pushed me and made me who I am today,” Bolle said. “I just keep going through everything.”
After his diagnosis, Bolle spent four days at Cooper University Health Care in Camden while doctors lowered his blood sugar. The hospital staff also gave Bolle lessons on how he must live the rest of his life. He must inject himself with insulin daily.
“It’s kind of hard giving myself the needles,” he said. “It kind of hurts sometimes.”
Bolle returned to practice after Christmas. It took about two weeks to get back in basketball shape.
“I’m someone that has to keep the momentum going,” he said. “I’m kind of like the hype man on the bench during games. I try to push everybody to be better.”
He has had to make several lifestyle changes. He can’t snack as much on the cream-filled donuts or chocolate and vanilla ice cream that used to be a daily treat for him.
Bolle must constantly watch his blood sugar. Crusaders assistant coach Mark DiRugeris brings Pop-Tarts to practice to give Bolle a quick sugar boost if necessary.
As the season has progressed, he’s gotten more playing time. Bolle scored 12 points in a 96-56 first-round playoff win over Moorestown Friends on Tuesday. He scored nine in an 83-58 quarterfinal defeat of Holy Spirit on Thursday.
“We see him every day in practice pushing our first group so hard,” DeWeese said. “He’s really starting to get some confidence.”
Bolle’s organized basketball carer is coming to an end. Bolle plans to attend Rowan University, where he will study criminal justice. His father was a retried probation officer. For now, the senior is relishing being a part of one of the state’s most talented teams.
“I’m so happy,” he said. “Every day in practice I go in and work the hardest ever. I’ve never been a part of something like this. It’s something I’m grateful for.”
