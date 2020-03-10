The Wildwood Catholic High School and St. Augustine Prep boys basketball teams will play for South Jersey titles at Jackson Liberty on Wednesday.

Wildwood Catholic will meet Rutgers Prep for the Non-public B title at 5 p.m. St. Augustine and Camden Catholic will play at 7 for the Non-Public A title.

A preview of both games:

S.J. Non-Public B boys

Who: Second-seeded Wildwood Catholic (23-7) vs. top-seeded Rutgers Prep (27-1)

What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday’s state final at Rutgers University against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey title game between Gill St. Bernard’s and Roselle Catholic.

Key players

Rutgers Prep: Nico Galette, 6-5 Sr. F, 14.5 points per game ; Noah Harris, 6-0 Jr. G, 7.3 assists per game; Otega Oweh, 6-3 So. F, 14.5 ppg; Trey Patterson, 6-8 Jr. F, 20.2 ppg and 10 rebounds per game.

Wildwood Catholic: Taj Thweatt, 6-8 Sr. F, 17.6 ppg; Jahlil White, 6-7 Sr. G, 17.3 ppg; Jacob Hopping, 6-3 Sr. G, 10.7 ppg; Martin Anguelov, 6-0 Jr. G, 10.4 ppg; DaSean Lopez, 6-4, Jr. F.

Inside the game: Rutgers Prep’s only loss this season was 83-62 to Huntington Prep of West Virginia at the Metro Classic in Toms River on Feb. 8. Rutgers, Maryland and Wake Forrest are among the colleges that have offered Patterson NCAA Division I scholarships. Wildwood Catholic seeks its first S.J. title since 2007. Wildwood Catholic lost to Ranney School 54-50 in overtime in last year’s final.

S.J. Non-Public A boys

Who: Third-seeded St. Augustine Prep (23-5) vs. second-seeded Camden Catholic (20-8)

What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday’s state championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey championship game between Bergen Catholic and St. Peter’s Prep.

Key players

St. Augustine Prep: Kevin Foreman, 6-1 Sr. G; Keith Palek, 6-4 Jr. F; Elmarko Jackson, 6-2 So G, 13.3 points per game; Matt Delaney, 6-7 Jr F; 15.5 ppg; John Horner, 6-6 Jr. F.

Camden Catholic: Colin Merriman, 6-1 Jr. G; Lucas Dunn, 6-2 Jr. G; Zach Hicks, 6-7 Jr. F, 20 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Inside the game: Camden Catholic has won two straight S.J. titles. St. Augustine junior Keith Palek scored 16 as the Hermits beat top-seeded Paul VI 57-48 in the semifinals Monday.

