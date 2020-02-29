GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team didn’t travel the road it envisioned when this season began.
But despite some high-profile, regular-season defeats, the Crusaders ended February exactly where they were supposed to be — as Cape-Atlantic League champions primed for state tournament success.
Taj Thweatt sank 10 of 11 shots and scored 24 points as the top-seeded Crusaders won their third straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament with a 70-39 win over second-seeded St. Augustine Prep at Stockton University on Saturday afternoon. Wildwood Catholic (20-7) has a won league record four CAL Tournament titles.
“It’s been a bumpy road, and we’ve had some ups and downs,” Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese said. “But to our kids' credit, they have responded. They could have packed it in, and instead of that, they’ve just worked hard. They feel like they’re out to earn respect. They feel like they’re better than they’ve shown.”
The 6-foot-8 Thweatt was named the MVP. The West Virginia recruit made 4 of 5 3-point shots and threw down a variety of high-flying dunks.
“We’re getting toward the end,” Thweatt said. “We can’t go out losing. We can’t go out bad. I have to play harder than I ever did.”
It wasn’t just the final score that made Saturday’s Wildwood Catholic win so impressive. It was how the Crusaders played. They finished with 20 assists on 29 baskets.
Jahlil White sank 7 of 12 shots and scored 17, and Jacob Hopping had 10 points and eight assists for Wildwood Catholic.
“We’re coming together as a team really well,” Hopping said. “We’re moving the ball a lot. Everyone is scoring. That’s how we want to play.”
Fans filled the Stockton stands to watch Saturday’s boys/girls championship doubleheader.
The Crusaders beat St. Augustine 82-43 on Jan. 22. The score stunned the South Jersey basketball community as the Hermits are one of the state’s marquee programs. Saturday’s pregame speculation centered on whether Wildwood Catholic could pull off another lopsided victory.
Just as it did on Jan. 22, Wildwood Catholic controlled the game from the start.
The Crusaders led 18-5 after the first quarter. Thweatt had two dunks and grabbed an offensive rebound and scored in the first eight minutes, while Hopping, White and Martin Anguelov each sank 3-pointers.
The Wildwood Catholic lead grew to 37 points in the second half. Thweatt capped the victory with a pair of long-range 3s early in the fourth quarter.
“We just play our hearts out, White said.
Wildwood Catholic posed for photos with the championship trophy. DeWeese credited Holy Spirit boys coach Jamie Gillespie for being the driving force behind creation of the tournament in 2012.
“This is very sweet,” DeWeese said. “This tournament is the greatest feeling to ever happen to Cape-Atlantic League basketball. It’s created a great atmosphere.”
With talented layers such as Thweatt and Temple-recruit White, Wildwood Catholic began the season with as many expectations as any basketball team in recent CAL history.
The Crusaders played an exhausting, tough schedule and dropped some high-profile showcase games. From Feb. 1-16, they lost five of eight games.
But they regained their mojo with three CAL Tournament wins by an average margin of 27.3 points. Wildwood Catholic will host Moorestown Friends in a South Jersey Non-Public B first round-game Tuesday.
“This is our time," Thweatt said, "to show everybody that we’re one of the top teams in New Jersey."
St. Augustine 5 5 14 15 - 39
Wildwood Catholic 18 12 20 20 – 70
SA – Palek 3, Jackson 14, Delaney 10, Kendrick 2, Leo 4, Westcott 3, Collot 3
WC – Anguelov 3, Lopez 2, Hopping 10, White 17, Thweatt 24, Zarfati 6, Bollee 2, Draghi 2, Belansen 4,
