Wildwood Catholic High School senior Sean Dougherty says he has played baseball and soccer his whole life.
Hood College, in Frederick, Maryland, is going to help him keep right on doing that.
Starting this fall, Dougherty will join a select group of local two-sport collegiate athletes as he plays men's soccer and baseball at Hood, an NCAA Division III school.
"It feels awesome to play two sports in college," said Dougherty, an 18-year-old Cape May Court House resident. "I played every sport when I was a kid, but those two stayed with me. I love both sports equally, though baseball might have a little better side. That was my travel team."
The 5-foot-7, 145-pound Dougherty plays shortstop, second base and pitches. He's a high-scoring forward in soccer.
Hood baseball coach Michael Impellittieri was the first to contact Dougherty in the senior's recruiting process.
"I wanted to play baseball and met coach Impellittieri," Dougherty said. "He also referred me to coach (Kenny) Putnam, the soccer coach. I talked to (Putnam) and said I wanted to do both sports. Both coaches were perfectly fine with it, and they'll be working together."
The list of current area two-sport college athletes includes at least the following: Bri Lagroteria, of Egg Harbor Township (field hockey and softball at Neumann), Abby Daigle, of Millville (soccer and lacrosse at Rowan), Gary Nagle, of Middle Township (wrestling and the javelin at Ursinus), Amy Bruno, of Barnegat (volleyball and the shot put at Georgian Court) and Jesse Milza, of Cedar Creek (football and baseball at Delaware Valley).
Dougherty also visited Caldwell, Chestnut Hill, Misericordia and Cabrini.
"I think it's going to be fun," Dougherty said. "It's a really good opportunity, and it's going to keep me busy. Soccer will keep me in shape. I've worked hard for this all my life, and it finally paid off."
In the meantime, Dougherty and his Wildwood Catholic baseball teammates are working out separately and hoping for a partial season. The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed all New Jersey high school sports.
"I'm keeping in shape," Dougherty said. "I run outside and have a batting cage in my yard. My dad (also named Sean) and I have a catch whenever we can. Right now, all you can do is pray to have a season and hope for the best."
The Wildwood Catholic baseball team was 9-11 last year. Dougherty hit .392 (20-51), with 16 runs, 13 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. As a starting pitcher and reliever, he worked 18 innings and had a 0.77 ERA.
"Only a limited number of athletes can play two sports in college," Wildwood Catholic baseball coach Jim Norris said. "The only one I remember is Matt Szczur. I played baseball for Wildwood Catholic when he was at Lower (Cape May Regional)." Szczur also played football and baseball at Villanova and is an outfielder in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.
Norris called Dougherty a complete player.
"He's an excellent hitter who puts the ball in play and has a lot of power for his size," Norris said. "He can field, catch, run and pitch, and he has an intuitive baseball mind. He's very smart. When you talk baseball with him, he knows what moves to make."
Norris has several seniors this spring, and he, too, hopes they and the others will get a chance to play.
"We're following the health department's recommendations and the state government's laws," Dougherty said. "Last year, we had a playoff win, our first in several years (a 7-1 victory over Mater Dei in the South Jersey Non-Public B first round). We were hoping to build on that."
Dougherty played boys soccer and baseball at Middle Township for two years before transferring to Wildwood Catholic.
Last fall, he scored 33 of the soccer team's 65 goals in leading Wildwood Catholic to a 10-9 record. The Crusaders tied Pleasantville for the Cape-Atlantic League United Division title (both teams were 9-1 United and split their two meetings).
Dougherty was selected a first-team Press All-Star.
"Sean is dedicated and hard-working, and he led by example when he came in as a junior (from Middle)," said Wildwood Catholic boys soccer coach Jim Lushok. "He gives 100% every time he steps on the field. He led us to a 10-3 start this year right out of the gate. Sean's speed and ability to finish was a big weapon. He knew what he had to do for us, score, and he went out and did it."
Dougherty will major in either law or business at Hood. He said he liked the school's campus and the community of Frederick. He said the two Hood coaches were his favorites from the recruiting process.
The Hood baseball team was 8-3 this year before its season ended due to the pandemic. The Blazers' final game was a 12-4 win over Lancaster Bible College on March 10 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Hood men's soccer team was 10-9-2 last fall.
Lushok said he's excited to see what Dougherty will do in his college career.
"With his upbringing, hard work and the people around him helping him, he should be successful," Lushok said. "I'm glad the college coaches will work together so he won't get burned out."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.