The Albert J. Carino Boys Basketball Club of South Jersey announced its 2019-20 All-South Jersey Teams on Saturday.
Wildwood Catholic seniors Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White were each named to the first team. Thweatt, who is committed to West Virginia University, and White, who will play at Temple next season, each led the Crusaders (24-7) to the South Jersey Non-Public B title.
Atlantic City senior Stephen Byard was named to the second team. Byard led the Vikings (21-6) to the S.J. Group IV title. The senior averaged 28 points per game in the playoffs.
St. Augustine sophomore Elmarko Jackson was named to the third team. Jackson led the Hermits (24-5) to the S.J. Non-Public A title.
Camden senior Lance Ware also was named to the first team. The Kentucky commit led the Panthers (29-1) to the S.J. Group II championship.
Timber Creek players Demetrius Paynter and Justin Bladen, both names to the second team, and Eric Benjamin (third team) led the Chargers (25-5) to the S.J. Group III title and won the state semifinals.
Here is the full list of the Al Carino All-Stars:
FIRST TEAM
Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, Sr.
Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, Sr.
Lance Ware, Camden, Sr.
D.J. Woodbury, Burlington City, Sr.
D.J. Wagner, Camden, Fr.
Gianmarco Arletti, Holy Cross, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Stephen Byard, Atlantic City, Sr.
Demetrius Paynter, Timber Creek, Sr.
Justin Bladen, Timber Creek, Sr.
Zach Hicks, Camden Catholic, Jr.
Derek Simpson, Lenape, So.
M.J. Iraldi, West Deptford, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Elmarko Jackson, St. Augustine, So.
Gavin Gibson, Cherokee, Sr.
Ben Cerrato, Haddonfield, Sr.
Hayden Greer, Moorestown, Sr.
Eric Benjamin, Timber Creek, Sr.
Noah Klinewski, Eastern, Sr.
Wisler Sanon, Paul VI, Jr.
Mainland boys cross country 2003 vs. Mainland football 2008
Mainland Regional boys cross country 2003
The Mustangs won the Meet of Champions. Mainland can lay claim to being the best cross country team in Cape-Atlantic League history. The Mustangs featured runners Greg Hughes, Jim Wyner, Joseph Masters, Spenser Popeson and Alex Palmentieri.
Mainland Regional football 2008
The Mustangs finished 12-0 and won the South Jersey Group IV title. Quarterback Brent Caprio sparked Mainland, throwing for 4.298 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career and running for 42 touchdowns.
Atlantic City boys basketball 2013 vs. Ocean City girls soccer 2019
Atlantic City boys basketball 2013
The Vikings finished 30-2 and won their second straight South Jersey Group IV championship. Dayshawn Reynolds and Jahleem Montague sparked Atlantic City.
Ocean City girls soccer 2019
Red Raiders finished 24-1-1 and won the state Group III title. Faith Slimmer and Summer Reimet each scored 35 goals.
Mainland boys swimming 2018 vs. Egg Harbor Township softball 2017
Mainland Regional boys swimming 2018
The Mustangs finished 15-0 and won the third of what would eventually be four straight state Public B championships. Mainland featured one of the nation’s top scholastic swimmers in Destin Lasco as well as standouts Joey Rogers and Glenn Lasco.
Egg Harbor Township softball 2017
The Eagles finished 23-1 and won the state Group IV title. EHT featured Tori Szrom and Emily MacNeil. Szrom was 2017 Press Softball Player of the Year. She was 16-1 record with 87 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings. She hit .385 with 28 RBIs.
Mainland football 2002 vs. Mainland girls basketball 2019
Mainland Regional football 2002
The Mustangs finished 11-1 and won the South Jersey Group III championship. Mainland opened the season with a win over Penn Charter, which was quarterbacked by current Atlanta Falcon Matt Ryan. The only loss was by a point to Wayne Hills, which featured current NFL standout tight end Greg Olsen. Dan Cappelluti, Mike Bradway and John Rochford led the Mustangs.
Mainland Regional girls basketball 2019
Kylee Watson, who was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020, led the Mustangs to the state Group III championship and a 28-4 record.
