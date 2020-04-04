Wildwwood Cath St Aug Basketball

Wildwood Catholic’s Jahlil White scores on a layup during a Jan. 22 game against St. Augustine Prep in Wildwood.  

 Dale Gerhard / for the press

The Albert J. Carino Boys Basketball Club of South Jersey announced its 2019-20 All-South Jersey Teams on Saturday.

Wildwood Catholic seniors Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White were each named to the first team. Thweatt, who is committed to West Virginia University, and White, who will play at Temple next season, each led the Crusaders (24-7) to the South Jersey Non-Public B title.

Atlantic City senior Stephen Byard was named to the second team. Byard led the Vikings (21-6) to the S.J. Group IV title. The senior averaged 28 points per game in the playoffs.

St. Augustine sophomore Elmarko Jackson was named to the third team. Jackson led the Hermits (24-5) to the S.J. Non-Public A title.

Camden senior Lance Ware also was named to the first team. The Kentucky commit led the Panthers (29-1) to the S.J. Group II championship.

Timber Creek players Demetrius Paynter and Justin Bladen, both names to the second team, and Eric Benjamin (third team) led the Chargers (25-5) to the S.J. Group III title and won the state semifinals.

Here is the full list of the Al Carino All-Stars:

FIRST TEAM

Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, Sr.

Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, Sr.

Lance Ware, Camden, Sr.

D.J. Woodbury, Burlington City, Sr.

D.J. Wagner, Camden, Fr.

Gianmarco Arletti, Holy Cross, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Stephen Byard, Atlantic City, Sr.

Demetrius Paynter, Timber Creek, Sr.

Justin Bladen, Timber Creek, Sr.

Zach Hicks, Camden Catholic, Jr.

Derek Simpson, Lenape, So.

M.J. Iraldi, West Deptford, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Elmarko Jackson, St. Augustine, So.

Gavin Gibson, Cherokee, Sr.

Ben Cerrato, Haddonfield, Sr.

Hayden Greer, Moorestown, Sr.

Eric Benjamin, Timber Creek, Sr.

Noah Klinewski, Eastern, Sr.

Wisler Sanon, Paul VI, Jr.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments