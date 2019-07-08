WILDWOOD CREST — The team trophy for the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships stayed at Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol headquarters Monday.
The host patrol won just one event — the five-person surf dash — but placed in all eight events to win the team title for the first time since 2008 in front of a raucous crowd at the beach on Rambler Road.
“It feels amazing,” Wildwood Crest surf dash competitor Pat Bakey said. “This is something we’ve wanted for a while, and it feels awesome to win it.”
Second-place Wildwood received an outstanding performance from rookie lifeguard Bella Taylor, a 16-year-old swimmer at American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.