UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol’s Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern were a little tired after a long race Tuesday night.
But it sure did not look that way while they cruised to the finish at the 27th annual Upper Township Beach Patrol Six-Mile Bay Row at the Deauville Inn.
The Wildwood Crest lifeguards won the doubles row in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 56 seconds on the bay.
The doubles race on the bay, which is open to all, not just lifeguards, is a fundraiser for the fight against multiple sclerosis. The event raised $2,200 for the cause.
Kobierowski and McGovern won the 6-mile race by almost a minute.
“We are feeling pretty tired after that one,” said Kobierowski, 45, of Wildwood Crest. “But when you put it together and it comes through, it feels good, so we are riding on that good feeling.”
McGovern pointed out bay rowers do not need to worry about waves, as they do on the ocean.
“You can lose in the first 20 strokes if a wave just happens to dump into your boat,” said McGovern, 45, of Haddonfield. “In the bay, it comes down to sheer rowing.”
Upper Township’s Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher finished second in 1.13:26, almost a minute after Kobierowski and McGovern.
The Crest’s Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko finished third in 1:13.35, continuing what has been a strong racing season for their patrol.
“We really have been working hard,” said Klecko, 21, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “(Kobierowski) and Terry’s ... experience and knowledge of rowing has really pushed us (younger lifeguards) to be better.”
The weather and conditions were perfect Tuesday, according to Klecko.
The wind wasn’t heavy, and there were not many pesky insects.
And the sunset over the bay only added to the picturesque atmosphere.
“It feels awesome (to have the Crest place first and third), said Bakey, 20, of Gloucester Township. “It confirms what we have been thinking all along, that we have been putting in the work, and now it’s showing.”
Kobierowski echoed that sentiment.
“I think it all comes down to teamwork,” he said. “We keep pushing each other in practice, and we keep training hard. I guess the proof is in the pudding.”
Former lifeguards Carl Smallwood Jr. and B.J. Fox won the alumni division in the doubles row (1.14:26). Margate’s Dan Salemo and Claudia Scherbin won the mixed doubles competition in 1.19:44.
Avalon’s Danielle Smith and Reilly Bonner were the female doubles winners in 1.34:28.
Ocean City’s Brian Pasternak won the prone 12-foot paddleboard division in 55:52.
“It was awesome, honestly, said Smith, 27, of Wilmington, Delaware. “The row was tough. We rowed against the wind, but once we turned, it was to our backs and helped us.
“We have blisters on our hands, but it was so well worth it.”
