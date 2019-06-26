Former Olympic triathlete Joe Maloy will not try for a repeat in 2020.
Maloy, who was the top American finisher at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro has accepted a part-time position with USA Triathlon as the leader of its collegiate recruitment program.
The 2004 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate said he will continue to compete but has decided to focus his attention on other formats, such as Half-Ironman races.
Olympic-distance races consist of a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40K bike and 10K run. A Half-Ironman such as Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City requires a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run.
"That's the tentative plan," Maloy said Tuesday. "It's a new distance for me, but it suits my strengths and lifestyle better than doing another Olympic chase."
Maloy, who grew up in Wildwood Crest, retired shortly after placing 23rd in the Rio Olympics, but moved back to San Diego in January to resume training.
The 33-year-old took third place in the St. Anthony's Triathlon in St. Petersburg, Florida, in April and finished second to fellow 2016 Olympian Ben Kanute in the Escape from Alcatraz in San Francisco this month.
Joe's younger brother, John Maloy, an attorney in New York, joined him in the Escape from Alcatraz and placed 70th.
Joe's next event is scheduled to be Ironman 70.3 Boulder in Colorado on Aug. 5, followed by Beijing International Triathon Sept. 8, Ironman 70.3 Cozumel Sept. 29, Ironman 70.3 Los Cabos Nov. 3, Ironman 70.3 Cartegena Dec. 1 and Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells La Quinta in California Dec. 8.
Scheduling conflicts will prevent him from competing in Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City on Sept. 15.
"That opportunity would men a lot to me since it's so close to home, but the opportunity cost is too high," he said. "It would mean paying race weekend costs and turning down the chance to show up in Cozumel ready to go."
When he's not training, he'll try to find and develop the future stars of triathlon through his new position at USA Triathlon. He already is a member of the USA Triathlon's High Performance Staff.
According to the organization's website, the Collegiate Recruitment Program (CRP) identifies and recruits top runners and swimmers and tries to develop them into top triathletes.
Former longtime Ocean City resident Renee Tomlin finished second at the Triathlon World Cup …
Maloy was a swimmer and runner at Wildwood Catholic and Boston College, and competed for the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol.
"Joes background as a collegiate swimmer, ITU (International Triathlon Union) triathlete and Olympian lends him an authenticity that will be key to recruiting the right athletes to the CRP," John Farra, High Performance general manager at USA Triathlon, said in a statement on the website. "I know Joe is ready to hit the ground running as we approach Tokyo 2020 and the next Olympic quadrennial."
Maloy takes over for 2004 U.S. Olympian Barb Lindquist, who founded the CRP in 2009.
The CRP's list of alumni includes Ocean City's Renee Tomlin, who was a swimmer and runner at Ocean City High School and ran track for Georgetown University.
Tomlin competed in the Antwerp ITU Triathlon World Cup in Belgium on Saturday. Last month, she placed second in Chengdu ITU Triathlon World Cup in China.
"Excited about the chance to introduce a new generation to our sport," Maloy tweeted. "Like all triathletes, they've already got the magic in them, it's just a matter of combining the skills!"
Thomas Gibbons cycling update
Former Cape May Court House resident and Middle Township High School graduate Thomas Gibbons earned a pair of top-10 finishes at last weekend's USA Cycling National Championships in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Gibbons, 29, finished 10th in the men's Cat-1 road race Friday and earned third in the Cat-1 criterium Sunday.
Last month, Gibbons won the men's pro Cat-1 criterium at the prestigious Wilmington Grand Prix in Delaware.
