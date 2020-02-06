The Wildwood High School girls basketball team beat Pennsville 38-36 in a Tri-County Conference interdivision game at Pennsville on Thursday.
Wildwood improved to 16-3 and 10-0 in the conference.
For the Warriors, Jenna Hans led with 12 points. Leah Benichou and Winter Favre added seven each. Imene Fathi contributed four. Ava Troiano and Gabby Keoughan both had three and May Benichou, two.
Wildwood hosts Diamond Division-leading Glassboro at 5 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs are 17-2 and 11-1 in the conference.
Caroline Zullo scored 12 for Pennsville (8-10). Jazmin Moore and Ryane Wood scored eight and seven, respectively.
Wildwood: 16 12 6 4−38
Pennsville: 12 5 9 10−36
No. 11 Mainland Reg. 69,
Holy Spirit 34
Kylee Watson led Mainland Regional with 25 points. Kaitlyn Boggs added 12. Lila Schoen, Cadence Fitzgerald and Kareema Rex scored eight each. Madison Hafetz had six and Kelly Haines had two.
Melody Pugliese scored 11 for Holy Spirit. Angelina Bell added five and Francesca Florio contributed four. Sophia Pasquale (3), Megan Erdman (3), Julianna Lynch (2), Kira Mulray (2), Makayla McLaughlin (2) and Cecilia Bell (2) also scored.
Mainland is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Holy Spirit: 10 7 8 9−34
Mainland: 22 27 14 6−69
Cedar Creek 47,
Oakcrest 32
Tay Tay Parker scored 16 for Cedar Creek. Jezlyn Cross and Ashley Nicolichia added seven apiece. Ana Cintron and Abby Gunnels each scored four. Gabbie Luko finished with nine.
Nay Nay Clark scored 20. Priscilla Crenny added six. Izabella Williamson finished with three. Jackie Cooper (2) and MaNaijah Scott (1) also scored.
No. 10 Ocean City 41,
Absegami 25
Emma Finnegan, Marin Panico and Delaney Lappin each scored 10 for Ocean City (13-5), the No. 10 team in the Elite 11. Abbey Fenton added seven, and Marlee Brestle added four.
Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 14 for Absegami (12-6). Gianna Hafner scored seven, and Ang Polina scored four.
Absegami: 5 7 9 4−25
OC: 9 10 9 13−41
Hammonton 41,
Deptford 30
Jada Thompson scored 14 points for Hammonton (9-7). Emma Peretti added 13. Ava Divello contributed six. Remy Smith (3), Khristina Washington (3) and Lexi DeRosa (2) also scored.
Deptford fell to 8-9.
Deptford: 4 6 16 4−30
Hammonton: 3 14 10 14−41
Donovan Catholic 60,
Lacey Twp. 40
Riley Giordano scored 11 points for Lacey Township (9-9). McKayla Mooney added nine points and Sarah Zimmerman contributed six. Maddie Bell (4), Cayli Biele (4), Madison MacGillivray (3), Riley Mahan (2) and Jadyn Reilly (1) rounded out the scoring.
Donovan Catholic improved to 14-6.
Lacey: 3 12 13 12−40
Donovan C.: 15 20 13 12−60
Manchester Twp. 67,
Barnegat 37
Kya Joseph led Barnegat (6-14) with 20 points. Calli Dunn and Ashley Pringle added five each. Cara McCoy and Isabel Guiro scored four and three, respectively.
Manchester Township improved to 17-3.
Barnegat: 5 8 8 16−37
Manchester: 23 28 13 3−67
Boys basketball
Barnegat 50,
Manchester TWP. 40
The Bengals outscored visiting Manchester 12-0 in the third quarter, and Tyler Quinn scored all eight of his points in the quarter. Nicholas Revello led Barnegat (15-4) with 13 points and brother Brendan Revello had 11. Jaxon Baker added eight points, Isaiah Gerena scored six points and Ty’zon Jackson had four.
Jordan Dupont topped Manchester (10-7) with 15 points.
Manchester: 12 15 0 13−40
Barnegat: 9 13 12 16−50
Wildwood 91,
Pennsville 53
Omarian McNeal led Wildwood (12-6) with 25 points. Diante Miles added 17. Karl Brown and Ernie Troiano contributed 10 each. Seamus Fynes (9), Joel Robinson (5), Max McGrath (4), Dominico Troiano (4) and Ethan Burke (2) also scored.
Pennsville fell to 5-13.
Pennsville: 11 12 10 20−53
Wildwood: 32 13 35 11−91
Williamstown 60,
Cumberland Reg. 24
Ronald Smith and Myles Timmons scored eight points each for Cumberland Regional (1-18). Ethan Turner, Drew Nakai and Mathew Wade added two each. Michael Willis and Davion Morris both had one. Williamstown improved to 12-7.
Cumberland: 13 4 4 3−24
W’town: 10 20 16 14−60
Deptford 74,
Hammonton 42
Ryan Barts scored 10 points for Hammonton (5-12). John Andoloro added eight and Tyler Lowe had five. Mke Hamilton (4), Isreal Reyes (2) and Nick Panagopoylos (2) also scored.
Deptford improved to 10-7.
Hammonton: 13 6 10 12−42
Deptford: 15 18 19 22−74
Wrestling
From Wednesday
Middle Twp. 57,
Haddon Heights 18
106—HH by forfeit; 113—Sgrignioli MT p. HH (2:57); 120— Laboy MT p. HH (2:40); 126—Dugan MT p. HH 2:58; 132—Killian MT p. HH (3:06); 138—Gariano MT by forfeit; 145—HH p. Shute MT 1:34; 152— Adelizzi MT p. HH (3:01); 160—K. Giulian MT by forfeit; 170—HH d. Matthews MT 7-6; 182—D. Giulian MT by forfeit; 195—Farrow MT d. HH 3-2; 220— HH d. Miller MT 7-6; 285—Galati MT p. HH 4:38.
Records—MT 12-4.
Match began at 113
Absegami 63,
Atlantic City 12
106—Tyler Foulke AB by forfeit; 113—Sean Cowan AB by forfeit; 120—Jadah Butler AT p. Ryan Rodweller (:31); 126—Bhavya Rama AB d. Kyle Graybill 5-4; 132—Camaad Jones AB by forfeit; 138—Kevin Guerrero AB by forfeit; 145—Charles Soto AB by forfeit; 152—Double forfeit; 160—Quinn McLaughlin AB by forfeit; 170—Michel St. Juste AT p. Rodney Vance (5:15); 182—Isaac Ingram AB p. Fidel Johnson (4:59); 195—Warren Hood AB p. Jalin Perez (:50); 220—Rodney McNeill Jr. AB by forfeit; 285—Angel Gonzalez-Castillo AB by forfeit.
Match began at 106
Oakcrest 81, Salem 0
106—Hogan Horsey O by forfeit; 113—Hunter Horsey O by forfeit; 120—Hayden Horsey O by forfeit; 126—David Flippen O by forfeit; 132—Frank Gabriel O by forfeit; 138—Dennis Forbes O d. Corey Bagby 9-4; 145—Jurdain Hendricks O p. Julian Nipe (3:16); 152—Joshua Mensah O by forfeit; 160—Mason Horsey O p. Nylege Smith (3:41); 170—Jason Hearn O p. Jayson Sheppard (:52); 182—Zymir Newman O by forfeit; 195—James Curtis O by forfeit; 220—Amir Cherry O by forfeit; 285—Francisco Velazquez O p. Brandon Carter (4:37).
Match began at 106
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.