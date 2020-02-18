WILDWOOD — Winter Favre competed with heart and soul Tuesday.
The senior dove for loose balls, set up her teammates with terrific passes and grabbed multiple offensive and defensive rebounds.
But her intensity was not enough.
Gloucester Catholic played solid defense in the second and third quarters en route to a 56-35 victory over the Warriors in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game.
Wildwood (19-5) and Gloucester Catholic (12-9) each clinched a share of the division title.
Favre and Leah Benichou each scored a team-leading 11 points. Benichou made a 3-pointer and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.
Favre was 3 for 4 from the line and made two 3-point shots
“Every game I play like it’s going to be my last,” said Favre, 18, of Wildwood Crest. “That’s just how my history has been playing for this team. I give it my all for the team and the coaches.
“They mean a lot to me. I’m willing to do anything to get the win for them.”
The Warriors trailed the Rams 17-16 after the first quarter. But Gloucester Catholic played stronger press defense over the final three quarters.
The Rams outscored the Warriors 24- 7 in the second and third quarters. Wildwood scored 12 fourth-quarter points.
“In the second and third quarters, they (GC) slapped us with a press, and we weren’t prepared to break it,” Teresa Cunniff said. “We had too many unforced turnovers, and they scored points off the turnovers.
“And that’s the ballgame. You can’t play like that.
Wildwood defeated the Rams 43-39 on Jan. 21 in Gloucester City. The Warriors led the entire game, including a 12-4 lead after the first quarter.
Gloucester Catholic, which advanced to the South Jersey Non-Public B final last season, snapped a three-game losing skid Tuesday.
“I thought we played a good defense the whole game, but we really amped it up in the second, third and fourth quarters,” GC coach Lisa Gedaka said.
“What really helped us that we scored, so now we can get into our press and get some steals and put more pressure on them.”
Gloucester Catholic senior Mycala Carney scored a game-high 22. Lynzie Eggers scored 14. Ella Van Dine added nine.
The Rams lost 54-24 to Middle Township on Saturday.
“(Gedaka) is a great coach,” Cunniff said. “She is going to have her team prepared. They put a press on, and we couldn’t handle it. I felt like we didn’t show up to play tonight.”
Gedaka equally praised Wildwood
“Wildwood is a tremendous team and tremendously coached,” Gedaka said. “We knew it was for the conference. I felt if we came out and were confident and played our game, that we had a chance.”
Wildwood only scored two points in the second quarter, on a Favre jumper.
Favre, who was recently named to the 2020 South Jersey Invitational Basketball All-Star team, wants to move on from Tuesday’s loss and finish her senior season strong.
“We were sloppy with the ball and had too many turnovers,” Favre said. “In the end, it cost us the game. Overall, we played a tough game. So did they, but they got the win today.”
Wildwood has two regular-season games left before the postseason — Schalick and Triton.
The Warriors, who earned the second-seed in S.J. Group I, host 15th-seeded Gateway Regional in the first round March 2.
“We are just going to move on from this game,” Favre said. “We have playoffs coming up, and we definitely want to go far. So we are putting this game behind us and keep moving forward.”
Jenna Hans scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, for the Warriors.
“We will get better,” Cunniff said. “We will get better from this.”
Gloucester 17 6 18 15— 56
Wildwood 16 2 5 12— 35
W—L. Benichou 11, Favre 11, Hans 8, Fathi 3, M. Benichou 2
GC—Carney 22, Eggers 14, Barerra 6, Van Dine 9, Nugent 5,
3-pointers— Favre (2), Hans (2), Fathi, L. Benichou W; Van Dine (3), Eggers (2), Nugent GC.
Records—W 19-5; GC 12-9.
