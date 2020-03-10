WILDWOOD — The Wildwood High School girls basketball team proved a lot of people wrong before the ball was even tipped off in its 38-32 loss to Woodbury in the South Jersey Group I final Tuesday.
When Maddie McCracken, last year’s leading scorer, graduated, all the girls heard was that the team wouldn’t be a contender this season.
The Warriors responded with a 24-6 season that included their first sectional final appearance since 2017.
“We lost a 20-point scorer in Maddie McCracken, and everybody wrote us off,” Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff said. “We came, and we brought it. We won 24 games this year, and nobody thought we were going to do that.”
Wildwood beat Woodbury 56-51 earlier this season. The Bison slowed it down Tuesday, relying on a tough man defense to keep the Warriors uncomfortable. Guards Aniyah Nichols, Iyonna Brown and Gabby Keoughan seemed to get steals and pass deflections left and right.
Bison coach Rahmod Noel said the plan was to keep Wildwood off the line. Whenever the Warriors got penetration, 6-foot, 1-inch Ali Wilkinson was disruptive in the paint.
The coach said it all starts with his pesky guards.
“It makes it a lot easier, having three guards that pressure the ball,” Noel said, “so you can rotate the ball-handlers, you can rotate defense.
“Those three guards, they’re ball hawks. When they want a steal, they’re going to go get it.”
The Warriors continued to fight through that defense, however.
Their best possessions came when a ball handler at the top of the key found either Jenna Hans or Winter Favre on the free-throw line. From there, Hans and Favre would find someone cutting to the basketball or waiting wide open in the corner for a 3-pointer.
Woodbury led by as many as nine, but Wildwood cut it to six several times in the last six minutes. The teams traded baskets for 3.5 minutes, starting with a steal at halfcourt and a score by Wildwood sophomore Imene Fathi.
Fathi said the Woodbury guards’ eagerness to lunge for risky steals made scoring difficult.
“(They were) just cheating,” Fathi said, referring to their tendency to disrupt passing lanes by cutting off players curling around off-ball screens. “Every time you think someone’s open, they’re not.”
Fathi picked up three fouls in the first quarter and sat out the second. She played all of the second half, though, and finished with a team-high 12 points.
For Woodbury (24-6), the first sectional title came in Noel’s first year as head coach.
He said the win sends a message to South Jersey basketball that the culture of Woodbury girls basketball has changed.
“It’s always when (other teams) play Woodbury. It’s, ‘Oh, we have to play Woodbury,’” Noel said of other teams dismissing them. “Now it’s, ‘Aw man, we have to play Woodbury.’”
Fathi, like Noel, says her team also made a statement.
“You just have to prove the haters wrong,” Fathi said. “(We have to) keep going, keep pushing every day. Work harder.”
Woodbury 6 12 12 8—38
Wildwood 3 11 6 12—32
Woodbury— Harvey 12, Nichols 10, Brown 6, Wilkinson 6, Clark 4
Wildwood— Fathi 12, Hans 8, Gallo 6, Favre 2, Troiano 2, M. Benichou 2
3-pointers— Gallo (2), Fathi (2) Wildwood.
