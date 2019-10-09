Wildwood's Wes Hills is back in the NFL.
The Detroit Lions signed the rookie free agent running back to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Hills, a 2013 Wildwood High School graduate, spent the preseason with the Arizona Cardinals and led the team in rushing with 63 yards on 13 carries (4.85 yards per carry) and also caught two passes for 18 yards before being released with an injury settlement after hurting his calf.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder becomes the eighth local player to join an NFL team this season, along with Chicago practice squad defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Jacksonville rookie running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep), Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland), Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) and Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep).
Anderson was just re-signed to the Bears practice squad after making his NFL regular-season debut two weeks ago.
Armstead has 10 carries for 48 yards (4.8) and two receptions for 14 yards and a TD for the Jaguars in five games. Crawford has eight tackles in five games for the Falcons. Demby made his first career start at right guard for the Rams two weeks ago and has appeared in every game. Gesicki has six receptions for 51 yards and no touchdowns in four games for the Dolphins. Harris is in his 11th season handling punts, field goals and extra points for the Bengals. Johnson has three tackles in five games for the Titans.
