Stockton University’s Sydney Williams, a Millville High School graduate, scored the winning goal as the Ospreys women’s soccer team beat Kean University 2-0 Saturday in the New Jersey Athletic Conference opener in Union.
The Ospreys improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 NJAC. It was Stockton’s fifth straight win and third consecutive shutout. The Cougars dropped to 3-4 and 0-1.
Williams scored her fourth goal of the season in the seventh minute of play as she fired into the low right corner. Susan Porambo assisted. Salena LeDonne added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 59th minute. LeDonne has five goals this year. Freshman Olivia Harris did not have to make a save. Kean’s Marissa Cook had 13 stops.
Men’s and women’s cross country: Stockton’s Daniel Do (Absegami) was the winner out of 210 runners at the 8K Osprey Open men’s race in Galloway Township. It was Do’s first collegiate cross country win. The Ospreys were second to Ramapo in the men’s team scoring out 21 teams.
Maria Antoni finished third to lead host Stockton at the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Championships. Jennifer Polo of Ramapo won the 6K race in 23:40.89, and Antoni’s time was 24:27.90. The Ospreys were fifth in the team scoring out of 21 teams.
Kyle Navalance finished ninth overall (26:41.74) for the Stockton men and Cooper Knorr was 14th (26:51.35). For the Ospreys women, Dominique Tye was 17th (25:27.49) and Jamie Wun placed 21st (25:35.67).
Men’s soccer: Stockton’s Ervin Gjeli scored on a rebound shot in the 69th minute to give the Ospreys a 3-2 win over Kean in their NJAC opener.
Stockton improved to 7-1-1 overall. Kean fell to 5-3.
The score was 2-2 at halftime. Stockton went up 2-0 on goals by Max Bond and John Maxted, and Larry Aanilla assisted on both. Kean tied it on goals by Dylan Evande and Alex Nicol.
Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys won two matches Friday and one Saturday at the Stevens Ducks Classic in Hoboken. Stockton (12-2) beat Cabrini University 3-1 on Saturday after defeating host Stevens Tech 3-0 and SUNY New Paltz 3-2 on Friday Stockton has won five straight matches and eight of its last nine.
Stockton beat Cabrini 25-23, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-23. Charlotte Leon led with 14 kills and Julie Kohlhofff added 10. Emily Sullivan had a double double with 40 assists and 12 digs, plus nine kills and two aces. Jocelyn Holobetz added eight kills and Natalie Miller led with 18 digs. Cabrini dropped to 4-8.
The Ospreys beat Stevens with scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-13. Sarah Walsh led with nine kills and Haley Green had seven. Sullivan had nine assists.
Stockton rallied to top SUNY New Paltz 26-24, 19-25, 23-25, 25-10 and 19-17. Kohlhoff had a career-high 18 kills. Leon added 10 kills and Sullivan had 44 assists, nine digs, six kills and three aces.
Field hockey: The unbeaten Ospreys (7-0) beat host Elizabethtown College 2-0 in a nonleague game in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. Casey Cordonna scored the winning goal on a corner late in the first half, and Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City) assisted. With under two minutes left, Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) scored her team-leading seventh goal of the year from in close, after a pass from Shelby Scott. Emily Gilligan made seven saves for her second shutout of the year.
Women’s tennis: Stockton (6-1) blanked host Rutgers-Newark 9-0. Elena Nunez won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Audrey van Schalkwyk won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Nunez and Schalkwyk took an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. Sarah Richards also had two wins, at No. 5 singles and at No. 3 doubles with Renee Wornowicz. Rutgers-Newark dropped to 1-3.
