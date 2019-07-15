Wildwood Catholic High School basketball standout Taj Thweatt has narrowed his list of colleges to eight.
The 6-foot-7 Thweatt, who will be a senior in the fall, tweeted his list Sunday.
The schools are: University of Miami; West Virginia; Rhode Island; Seton Hall; Penn State; Florida; Illinois; and Temple.
It’s nice to be wanted.
Thweatt was The Press Player of the Year last season. He averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.