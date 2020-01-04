Winter Favre scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 61-48 win over Holy Spirit in a Seagull Classic game Saturday morning.

Imene Fathi added 17 points and seven rebounds for Wildwood, which improved to 5-1. Leah Benichou had 10 points and four steals for the Warriors.

Kita Murray and Sophia Pasquale each scored 13 for Spirit (0-4)

Wildwood 16 14 16 15 – 61

Holy Spirit 16 9 7 16 – 48

WW – Benichou 10, Keoghan 3, Favre 20, Hans 5, Fathi 17, M. Benichou 1, Gallo 5

HS – Murray 13, Florio 6, Pasquale 13, Lynch 12, Erdman 2, Cook 2

