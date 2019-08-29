Pinelands Regional High School football coach Matt Fuller is looking to build on last year’s improvement with an experienced defense and a young offense.
“Defensively we’re returning seven to 11 that contributed last year, and offensively there were two that contributed,” Fuller said. “Offensively we’re very young and will need the defense to carry the load until the offense can get clicking and rolling.”
Pinelands was 2-8 in 2017 in Fuller’s first season as head coach and 4-5 last year, despite not playing a single game on its own field.
The school and its athletic complex had major refurnishings.
“This is the 40th year of Pinelands High School, and we want to have a positive year to celebrate it,” Fuller said. “The field, track, scoreboard and locker rooms are all new. We’re looking forward to our first game at home, on Sept. 13 against Asbury Park.”
Four players, Connor Harris, Andrew Bartlett, Joey Vitiello and Emanuel Cifuentes (a transfer student from New York) are all vying for the quarterback position.
Key returning players include fullback Aaron Harris (Connor’s twin brother), tight ends Shayne Michot, Andrew Jenkins and Ed Wilkinson, and wide receiver Jack Lawrie.
Sophomore running back Nunes Bukula is a good prospect.
“We’re new offensively, and we plan to keep it simple,” Fuller said. “We’ll run a shotgun and a wing-T. We’ll run a few plays, and we’ll run them right.
“A lot of the time we’ll grind it out and punch it out, like we’ve been doing the past few seasons.”
Bartlett, Michot, Jenkins, Wilkinson and the Harris twins make up the Wildcats’ linebacking corps.
Other key defenders include nose guard John Morrin, safety Lawrie and defensive back Vitiello.
“We’re looking for the defense to be the catalyst to the team,” Fuller said.
“We want them to be aggressive, fly around, create turnovers and play physical.”
New varsity players include linemen Matt Perez and Andrew Staub, and Xavier Jenkins, a wide receiver/cornerback who’s a transfer from Lacey Township.
