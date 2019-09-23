Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, fumbles the ball against Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
The Philadelphia Eagles left their disappointment and frustration over a 27-24 loss to Detroit at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night.
By the time they reported to the NovaCare Complex for a walk-through Monday, the coaches and players already were focused on preparing for Thursday's game at Green Bay.
"You can't (dwell on Sunday's game)," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in Monday's live-streamed news conference. "It's a tough thing to do, but we have to flip the script. Gosh, we have a game in a couple of days, so we're right onto Green Bay."
They might have been better tossing Sunday's script in the trash.
Offense, defense, special teams and even Pederson committed their share of mistakes against the Lions.
Quarterback Carson Wentz had little help from the rest of the offense. There were seven dropped passes, two lost fumbles and a myriad of other errors.
Fifth-year wide receiver Nelson Agholor scored two touchdowns but also dropped a pass and lost a fumble. A week earlier, he muffed a potential game-winning TD pass at Atlanta.
Fans were not happy in general, but one Eagles follower took it to another level.
According to CBS3 Philadelphia, Hakim Laws was among a group of people who participated in a dramatic rescue of children from a fire on North 52nd Street early Monday morning.
"I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there," Laws, a former firefighter, told the station Monday. "My man just started throwing babies out, and we were catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps."
The mishaps weren't reserved for Agholor, however.
Rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside let a potential game-winning pass from Wentz slide through his hands on the final drive. Second-year tight end Dallas Goedert dropped a pass in the end zone. Third-year wide receiver Mack Hollins dropped one in the fourth quarter.
But there are no plans for any extra meetings with the young receivers.
"Teaching points?" Pederson asked. "Catch the ball."
Rookie running back Miles Sanders had a rough game.
He fumbled twice in one series, then had his helmet violently ripped off by Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during a kickoff return. No penalty was called.
"I've got to put (the fumbles) past me," Sanders said Sunday. "It's a long season, and I'm not going to let it affect my game. I'm definitely going to work my tail off this whole week and get better."
The Eagles' defense also had its troubles. The defensive line failed to record a sack and has just one all season. Wentz had more tackles (two) than Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (zero).
Lions kickoff returner Jamal Agnew scored on a 100-yard return in the first quarter to contribute to the Eagles' woes.
But there is no time for the Eagles (1-2) to mope.
The Packers (3-0) await.
"We have a quick turnaround, so we can't walk around all week feeling sorry for ourselves," Cox said Sunday. "Green Bay is not going to feel sorry for us."
