Samantha Chabotar-Elko looked behind her and saw a wave headed toward the Atlantic City beach.
When you’ve been swimming for eight hours, there’s probably no better sight.
The 42-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident caught the wave and rode it to shore, finishing her swim around Absecon Island on Sunday.
“It was awesome,” Elko said in a phone interview Wednesday night.
This has been a big summer for swimming around Absecon Island.
The swim is estimated to be between 22.5 and 22.75 miles. It began in 1954 and has come and gone for decades. It was probably at its peak in the 1990s.
“I used to chase these professional swimmers around the island myself,” Elko said.
On July 14, the Around the Island Swim was held for the 54th time but for the first time since 2006 with a field of 12 swimmers. Bill Leonard, 40, of Ottawa, Ontario, was the overall winner in 8 hours, 23 minutes, 27 seconds. That swim was part of the inaugural Jim Whelan Open Water Festival and is a fundraiser for Whelan’s Whales, a swimming program at the Brigantine Aquatic Center for Atlantic City youth.
Any talk of Around the Island swims begins with Whelan, the late Atlantic City mayor and state senator. Whelan was a star swimmer for Temple University and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. He was a leader in teaching kids to swim and a supporter of the Around the Island Swim.
Whelan revived the event when he swam solo around the island in 1978.
Elko used Whelan as her inspiration. She was a standout swimmer at Egg Harbor Township High School in the 1990s and later at the University of Pittsburgh. Her husband, Brian Elko, is the head coach of the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks club team, which has produced many of the region’s top high school and college swimmers.
“For the past three or four years, we’ve always talked about how great it would be to have the Around the Island swim again,” Samantha said.
Elko said she hoped her swim would generate enough interest to have the Around the Island Swim be a FINA (International Swimming Federation) event in 2020.
“We would love to see a professional marathon back in Atlantic City,” she said, “with a field of 20 to 25 marathon swimmers from around the world.”
This was Elko’s fourth trip around the island but her fifth start. The first time she attempted the swim in 1994 she didn’t finish. Elko was the swim’s women champion in 1996 when her trainer was Whelan. She also finished the race in 1998 and 2000.
But Elko is no longer an elite college swimmer. She is now the mother of three children and the director of guidance for the Egg Harbor Township School District. She began to train in the winter.
“I really didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I hadn’t trained in 20 years.”
She would swim throughout the winter in a pool before and after work. She got into the bay and ocean in May.
On Sunday, Elko followed Whelan’s 1978 course. She started and finished at the States Avenue beach in Atlantic City.
Rowers Zach Eberson and Ray Conover accompanied her in a lifeguard boat. Her college coach, Marian Cassidy Clark, was also in the boat.
Elko put on her cap and goggles and entered the ocean shortly before sunrise. She swam past the casinos and Lucy the Elephant in Margate. Friends and family gathered on back-bay bridges to cheer her on.
The toughest part of the swim came in the Brigantine Inlet where she and her crew confronted 5- to 6-foot rollers.
“It was brutal,” she said. “The swells were crashing over me. But my crew was great. They kept me going.”
Elko could also see the end was near.
“You just keep going,” she said.
Elko finished in 8 hours, 18 minutes. She celebrated with some food and drinks at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall.
Her kids watched the swim.
“They can’t complain about anything anymore,” she said with a laugh. “No more I can’t do this, or I can’t do that.”
What this summer has proved that despite its sporadic history the Around the Island Swim will never fade away. It might disappear for a few years like sand washed away by waves, but it inevitably returns.
The swim seems to be part of this region’s sporting DNA. Elko was so pumped up by finishing that she had trouble getting to sleep Sunday night.
“I never in a million years thought I would have the chance to do that again,” Elko said.
Will she do it again?
“I never thought I’d be doing it this time,” she said with a laugh. “I’m going to never say never again.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.