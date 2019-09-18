Zach Kershaw had two goals in Cape May Tech's (3-2) 4-2 win Wednesday over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Cain Rullo and Scotty Wiltshire had one each. Adam Dille had an assist.
Lucas Gehring made 14 saves.
The Spartans’ (2-3) goals came from Christian Kalinowski and De-Quawn Johnson. Brendan Mackey had seven saves.
Gloucester Catholic 5,
Wildwood 1
Gloucester Catholic’s (1-3) Ryder Wicken led with two goals and an assist.
Ethan Guldin, Jack Stewart, and Aiden Ibis had a goal each. Ibis also had an assist. Alex Heard made five saves.
The Warriors’ (0-4) lone goal came from Jose Bautista. Seamus Fynes had eight saves. Alessandro Sanzone had two.
Buena Reg. 2,
Palmyra 1
The Chiefs’ (3-3) goals came from Jaden Delvalle and Charlie Saglimbeni. Assists were made by Anthony Delgado and Caeden Colon.
TJ Cheli had 11 saves.
Aiden Hartman scored the one goal for Palmyra (2-5). Kiernan Dowdy had 10 saves in goal.
Millville 3,
Bridgeton 2
Millville found success at home against Bridgeton.
The Bolts’ goals came from Jeremiah Nunez, Tre Stevenson and Calen Cuaesta. Shaun McCarthy had two assists and Josh Dion, one.
Goalie Nate Goranson made 10 saves.
The Bulldogs had goals by Yasir Dawkins and Jair Ruesga. Felipe Ruiz had 10 saves in goal.
St. Augustine Prep 7,
Atlantic City 0
St. Augustine Prep (5-0) won at home against Atlantic City (1-5) in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Antonio Matos, CJ Ottinger and Kevin Witkoski had two goals each. Luke Salmon had one.
Anthony Libero made two saves in goal.
Atlantic City had only two shots on goal while goalie Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made 11 saves.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Donovan Catholic 1
Sean Moffitt scored both goals for Lacey (2-2). Garrett Sayre had three saves.
Nick Calvetto scored on an assist from Preston Kyriakoulis for Donovan Catholic (2-3). Christian McElroy had three saves.
