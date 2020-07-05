Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is with the Philadelphia Phillies — for now.
Wheeler’s wife, Dominque, is due to give birth to the couple’s first child later this month. Wheeler understandably is concerned about the COVID-19 virus and its possible impact on his family’s health.
He admitted Sunday he thought about not playing this season.
“It’s a very difficult decision,” Wheeler said from Citizens Bank Park where the Phillies held their third day of summer camp. “When I first got here, I wasn’t sure if I was going to continue or not. This is a tough decision for sure. We just have to see how things go here at the field and the stadium. I’m happy with what I see so far, but things could change, especially once the baby is born.”
Wheeler is assessing the situation on a day-to-day basis.
“I always think about what’s going on around me,” he said. “Is it safe? Is it OK? I’m going to continue to keep asking myself that every day. If I feel like it’s not safe or things are getting out of hand, I’m going to think about it a little bit more.”
The Phillies signed Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million contract in the offseason. The right hander was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA for the New York Mets last season. Wheeler struck out 195 batters in 195 1/3 innings. With Aaron Nola currently not in camp for an unspecified reason, Wheeler projects as the Phillies' opening day starter when the season begins on either July 23 or 24.
Wheeler said he has spoken with the Phillies about his situation. The pitcher said he plans to further discuss the matter with manager Joe Girardi.
“I think they know what position I’m in,” Wheeler said. “I’m definitely going to sit down with Joe and whoever else it may concern to let them know how I’m feeling. Joe is a family guy. Family comes first for him. That’s the first thing he told me when I talked to him on the phone after I signed. I know he recognizes the situation I’m in. He loves his kids. He’s a good guy, and he’s one of the reasons why I signed here.”
Girardi said the Phillies will support the decision of any player or coach.
“We’re all concerned,” Girardi said. “I told Zack, 'Whatever you feel is best I have your back.’ Whatever Dominique feels is best, I have her back too. I understand the trepidation. It’s scary.”
Wheeler is not the only big-league player who faces a decision on how to navigate the season and the pandemic with a pregnant wife or new-born. Los Angeles Angels star and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout said last week he was unsure about playing because his wife, Jessica, is due to give birth to the couple's first child in August.
Wheeler said baseball could have provided more details and procedures for how players currently involved in a pregnancy should handle the return to play.
“It’s a difficult time for people,” he said. “If I worry about myself and keep my family safe, surely I’m keeping somebody else’s family safe because I’m taking those measures myself.”
Even if Wheeler decides to play this season, he will miss at least two starts when his wife gives birth.
“Whatever I can do to make sure (his family) is safe that’s the No. 1 goal for me,” Wheeler said. “Baseball comes after that.”
Extra innings: Girardi said closer Hector Neris returned to camp Sunday. Girardi said Neris must complete some more protocols before he can begin to workout.
Neris was one of seven Phillies players not in camp for undisclosed reasons. MLB said it will not name players kept out of camp or on the injured list because of COVID-19. Players can be placed on the COVID-19 list or be kept out of camp if they tested positive, or are showing symptoms, had contact with someone with virus, are awaiting tests results or had an inconclusive test.
The other Phillies not in camp for undisclosed reasons are pitchers Aaron Nola, Tommy Hunter and Ranger Suarez and second baseman Scott Kingery, catcher Christian Bethancourt and center fielder Adam Haseley.
