A family owned CBD specialty shop, in Ocean City, NJ now offers Hemp Derived CBD and Hemp clothing products. While CBD is not a new trend, it is has become relevant to many looking for therapeutic relief of many common ailments. The Road is the only CBD focused store in South Jersey, their goal is to promote a future where the choice to live a healthy, productive, and pain-free life is available to everyone.
At The Road, you’ll find a friendly, knowledgeable staff who can guide you to find appropriate products to address your individual needs. They provide products that may help individuals suffering from anxiety, pain, digestive disorders, eczema , etc. Some of their full line CBD products includes oils, capsules, bath & body, edibles, patches, topicals, vaporizers, pets products, and more. All products sold contain CBD derived from the highest quality industrial hemp and from the top manufacturers, with a THC level of less than 0.3% and are non-psychoactive. CBD products should not be confused with marijuana as there is no “high” associated with using Hemp CBD products.
The Road (To Living Well) was created through the owner’s 25 years of experience as owner of a home health care agency. Paula Popilock saw the need for non-narcotic pain and anxiety relief for her clients and having received the personal benefits of CBD began to introduce the product to her clients. The relief and transformation in the elderly population motivated her to offer these products to the general public and The Road to Living Well us launched. With ongoing education and the highest standard of testing on their products, The Road to Living well maintains the same ethics and dedication to its customers as she provided to her many disabled clients throughout her career.
As pioneers in the CBD arena, we are looking forward to the future of The Road To Living Well and how they can help improve people’s lives with alternative options . If you have any questions about the benefits of CBD products, please feel free to stop by at 1028 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, New Jersey or call us at (609) 736-4894.