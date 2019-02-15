Sponsored
Barstool Brothers opening our doors in 1996, our family owned furniture store has been a small town feel with a global market. We began our focus on creating barstools but have constantly evolved into our handmade and fully American made furniture that you can find throughout our store today. Our focus is to cater to our customers and give back to our surrounding community. We have furniture for commercial or residential needs and can help point you in the right direction when it comes to shape, size, finish, fabric, style, and price range on every piece to fit your personal style.
We pass our family feel to our customers who we treat as instant shareholders in our local business. Our brother dynamic focuses on the design and creation of furniture and the psychology of working with customers and finding ways to evolve our business. We offer complimentary in-home and in-store design on top of our products already being 30-60% off of our competitor’s pricing.
Although we are physically located in South Jersey, we have the ability to ship our American made furniture anywhere- even out of the country. We work closely with Amish builders for our wood products and you can find some of our favorite pieces for your very own living room, dining room, or bedroom.
While serving the South Jersey area for over twenty years, we have made an effort to take care of our customers and our community. We have done giveaways as well as donations to those that are in need of new furniture. After Hurricane Sandy, we donated furniture to families that were affected by the storm and needed to re-furnish their homes. For our past customers, we provide an additional service by picking up old furniture and donating those pieces to Habitat for Humanity. Without our community, we would not be where we are today.
Our Northfield location has been our home since 2009 but come spring 2019, we will be moving locations to Egg Harbor Township- next to the Boscov’s. We are looking forward to building this new store from the ground up and cannot wait to keep serving Atlantic County. Stop by our location 331 Tilton Road Northfield, New Jersey 08225 to see our new furniture designs or call us for all of your furniture needs at (609) 646-6464.