What Services do you offer.
Big Surf Media is a one-stop creative agency located on the Jersey Shore, designed to help businesses navigate the digital landscape. We create tailored plans to assist in growing brand, driving growth and providing your business with a solid return on investment. We handle everything from website design to social media management, giving you time to do what you do best: run your business. Big Surf Media, a new marketing division of The Press, is a one-stop marketing agency designed to help businesses navigate the digital landscape.
Where do you see your business in the next year?
We have been building a stellar reputation in the Southern New Jersey Marketplace. We want to continue to help businesses grow. Rather than simply selling a print or web ad we offer clients an array of services, including social media management, web design and maintenance, search engine optimization services, video, and audio production, even developing graphics for print and web, and more. Don’t think of us as an agency. We’re your chief marketing officer, social media manager, and digital marketing team, ensuring your business continues to thrive.
How did you get the background and skills necessary to run this type of business?
We have a team of professionals who come from all over the state of New Jersey. Each of the team members brings something special to the table, including, an SEO expert, a Google Adwords Expert, a reporting specialist, a social media expert, a website developer, plus more. Imagine if you were to hire each of these people separately, it would cost a fortune. We actually become your Chief Marketing Officer, without the hefty salary.
Can you give us an example of a success story?
One of our earliest clients — Los Amigos restaurant in Atlantic City — hired us to oversee their multiple social media accounts and build a new website. They told us that the amount of time and energy they were spending trying to keep up with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram was preventing them from doing what they loved best: cooking and serving customers. We can even provide our clients with data about how their customers are engaging with the digital marketing plan, and help advertisers understand how well their efforts are working and to change course, if necessary.
For example, in one week, Los Amigos saw a 14 percent increase in page likes on Facebook and a 22 percent hike in post engagement. This means the content we are creating for them on Facebook is reaching more potential customers and driving many of them to interact (and we hope, make a reservation).
How do you stay current on top of marketing trends?
The team at Big Surf Media keeps up with every new trend that is impacting how people find businesses online We stay on top of digital Trends to help businesses navigate the digital landscape – so they can focus on what they do best, which is to run their business- we can handle the marketing for them!