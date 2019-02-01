Cape May Winery prides themselves on maintaining a family-owned and operated business that provides customers with quality wine, exceptional service, and a relaxing atmosphere that makes everyone feel a part of the family after the first sip!
The Cape May Winery’s journey began in 1989 with the planting of the first vines in Cape May County which started the Townbank Vineyard. Today they grow 11 different varietals across four vineyards totaling 26 acres. As you can imagine, a lot has happened over the years! One thing that remains constant is the attention to detail and passion expressed by the owner and winemaker who work together with the staff to make the best wine possible for you to enjoy in a truly Cape May setting.
Cape May Winery invites you to be a part of their story during your next visit to Cape May and take a journey all your own through one of the tastings or tours. Wander through the many different rooms that make up the winery, explore the beautiful grounds, and enjoy tapas from the kitchen all while discovering your own passion for wine.
Traditional-style wine tastings and self-guided wine flights are available daily. If you are interested in experiencing an intimate, behind the scenes look into their production process while tasting a variety of their wines- the ‘Vines to Wines Tour’ is for you! More of a foodie? Book a seat for ‘Flights and Bites’ to enjoy an in-depth exploration into the sensory world of Cape May Winery.
Start your weekend early at happy hour, every Friday evening from 5-8pm. In warmer months, take a seat on our patio among the vines and during the cooler months grab a seat in our Tap Room under the Cabernet Sauvignon vine chandelier. Happy hour features live music, tapas, and wine and food specials (21+ to attend).
Check them out on Facebook, Instagram, or their website for more information! -711 Town Bank Road in North Cape May - Open Daily Year Round - 609.884.1169 -