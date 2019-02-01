With 47 years of experience, our family-run auto body shop, opened by Eddie Cooper, has been providing top-notch auto body repair services in Erma, New Jersey since 1972. We started as a 1 car garage shop behind our house and have now grown into our 15 member staff that has been together for many years. We provide a full-service center to take care of all of your vehicle’s needs at one location.
Revamp your car with our auto body services including collision repair, painting, dent removal, glass replacement and repair, frame straightening and repair, plastic and fiberglass repair, bumper repair, and wheel alignment. We can make your car look brand new even if you were involved in an accident. When you choose us, you’ll receive quality auto body repair services as well as unmatchable customer service.
Along with our auto body services, we also provide excellent maintenance services. Regular servicing and check-ups on your vehicle are of utmost importance. Turn to us for routine maintenance services to keep your car in prime condition. We will be able to help you if your car needs a New Jersey state inspection, preventative and routine maintenance, tires inspection, brakes inspection, computer diagnostics, engine repairs, tune-ups, and oil changes.
We take pride in our dedicated and wonderful customers for the last 3 decades and enjoy serving the Cape May area. If you are in need of a car repair or car maintenance, feel free to give us a call at (609) 884-4613. Also feel free to stop by Eddie's Auto Body Shop Inc at 637 Rt. 9 Erma, New Jersey.