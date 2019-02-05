Sponsored
In 1977, Loretta and Jim Morris founded Glen Cove Real Estate. They raised us to always put our clients' needs first which developed trust that extended through generations of families. We pride ourselves in helping people with all of their real estate needs. From their 1st home to their retirement and everything in between. We have personal experience in real estate investment, tax sales, short sales, REO properties, “flipping”, business ownership, and land development.
After 14 years working in the family business, Michelle Morris-Phy became the Broker/Owner and took the company to the next level for over a decade. Her husband George Phy now manages the Glen Cove Real Estate office where his diligence, tenacity, and knack for innovative ideas provide his staff with an outstanding leader as well as a trustworthy mentor. Coming from a background in construction management, George brings a fresh perspective to today’s real estate market. He prefers to keep business as personal as possible with no corporate involvement. Client satisfaction is his first priority. No job is too big or small, you can find him taking drone photos and putting up signs to ensure the best service for our clients.
Our business model has been successful for over 40 years because we continue to give back to the community. We have an amazing work family that is committed to yours. They are local and involved. We take pride in the quality of our agents opposed to the quantity. Over 60% of our full-time agents have achieved the NJAR Circle of Excellence. We were voted Best of The Press Gold in 2017 and 2018. Winning the People’s Choice award has the most meaning for us.
The most rewarding part of real estate is helping someone achieve home ownership when they thought that they couldn’t. Over the last 40 years, we have experienced many obstacles and know how to avoid or overcome them. Our clients tell us that we help to make the experience as stress-free as possible for them with our team of experts prepared to help from search to settlement. When you hire any of our team, the owner/manager, George is always just a phone call or text away. Your continued trust in us allows us to invest in your children.
We are the only real estate office in Mays Landing. Although we specialize in waterfront homes we are able to help you with all of your real estate needs. We have agents who are knowledgable in all of the South Jersey counties. Allow us to help you and your family as we have helped generations of families since 1977.