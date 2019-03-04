Sponsored
Since 1938, the Saad family has been providing the care and service that the hearing handicapped community needs in Cape May County, New Jersey. James L. Saad, Jr. and Richard Saad have more than 92 years combined experience in the audiology under the guidance of Cape May County Hearing Aid Dispensary’s founding father, James L. Saad.
The Saad family is licensed in the state of New Jersey with BC-HIS, Board Certified by the National Board of Certification in Hearing Instrument Sciences. Since the ‘30s, the Saad family had 38 family members in the audiology field throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Florida. Their dedication to providing necessary services to help those with hearing disabilities sets them apart from their competition.
If you or a loved one are dealing with one of the four main types of hearing loss: conductive, sensorineural, mixed, or neural, the experienced and trained staff at Cape May County Hearing Aid Dispensary can help you. The trained professionals at Cape May County Hearing Aid Dispensary can help you or a loved one upgrade or replace your current hearing aids.
Regardless of age, everyone should have an annual hearing test to prevent a decline in hearing. If you or a loved one’s hearing has been declining, it’s time to consult a professional. If hearing loss goes untreated, hearing capabilities may be lost permanently. Cape May County Hearing Aid Dispensary offers free hearing tests- encouraging everyone to have their hearing checked annually.
The licensed staff at Cape May County Hearing Aid Dispensary can help you or your loved one with testing, fitting, cleaning, repairing, updating, and offer any supplies that have to do with hearing healthcare.
Even if you or your loved ones hearing aids weren’t purchased at Cape May County Hearing Aid Dispensary, they have the equipment to repair all makes and models of hearing aids. Minor repairs are done in their on-location lab whereas major repairs are performed off-site and take 7-10 business days to complete. Senior discounts are available to those who qualify.
Trust Cape May County Hearing Aid Dispensary, they have the staff and experience to help with any hearing healthcare need. To schedule an appointment, please feel free to call (609) 465-9199 and a licensed professional will be sure to help.