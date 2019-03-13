Sponsored
The Top 6 Reasons to Make 600 North Beach Atlantic City Your Year-Round Residence
Why visit your favorite summer getaway once a year when you can have access to it all year long? At 600 NoBe at North Beach apartments in Atlantic City, you can extend your stay at the jersey shore and explore life along the coast through all seasons. The development features lavish, affordable Atlantic City rentals that transform the summertime resort city into a year-round hotspot.
Whether it’s as a second home for weekend getaways or as a primary residence, here’s why you should make 600 NoBe in Atlantic City a year-round dwelling.
1. Countless Building Amenities
600 NoBe residents canenjoy the comforts of a private home, while utilizing the amenities of a five-star hotel. A convenient shuttle system, a roomy onsite parking garage and a fleet of courtesy beach cruisers take the guesswork out of transportation. The facility is equipped with a 20,000-square-foot elevated outdoor pool deck, complete with cabanas and barbeque grills. The extravagant development even features a lounge with trendy workspaces and a state-of-the-art fitness facility, so you can forgo pricy memberships at overcrowded gyms.
2. Spacious, Modern Layouts
Spacious, modern living in Atlantic City starts at 600 NoBe. The newly built, luxury apartment building features open kitchen layouts, hardwood floors, cozy carpeted bedrooms, oversized master bathrooms and lofty ceilings. In this brand new apartment building, you can get a taste of city life without having to settle for the cramped quarters that city slickers famously endure. At 600 NoBe Atlantic City, you’re able to live comfortably while experiencing an authentic (and enviable) metropolitan lifestyle.
3. Convenient Location
For your convenience and entertainment, 600 NoBe is positioned in a flourishing district of the city. The newly-opened Ocean Casino Resort and Hard Rock Casino are just a few short blocks from the luxury apartment building, while Boardwalk Hall and Tropicana are within walking distance. At your fingertips are world class restaurants, high end shopping centers, lively music venues and endless options for a night on the town.
4. No More Pricey Beach Rentals
Do you find yourself shelling out thousands of dollars for a jersey shore rental every summer? Beach rentals in New Jersey are costly and in high demand. Vacationers often spend over $3,000 a week to stay in small, dated shore homes with little-to-no modern amenities. At 600 NoBe in Atlantic City, your summer just became a lot more affordable. Apartment units begin at just $1,300 a month, almost three times less than the weekly price of an outdated, jersey shore rental.
5. Ocean Views
The foaming waves of the Atlantic Ocean make for a beautiful backdrop in the summer, fall, winter and spring seasons. At 600 NoBe, a majority of the double-stacked bay windows overlook the ocean and sprawling beaches of Atlantic City, so you can marvel at the Atlantic from the warm depths of your couch. The upscale apartment building also sits down the road from the famed and recently refurbished Atlantic City boardwalk. Even the historic Absecon Lighthouse, the third-tallest masonry lighthouse in the country, towers just across the street from 600 NoBe. You no longer have to wait until summer to visit and experience the beach.
6. Premium Finishes
Enjoy the premium features of an upscale apartment complex without the exorbitant prices. All 600 NoBe apartments include GE stainless steel appliances, GE washers and dryers, custom european-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, full height tile backsplash, polished chrome faucets, and more. 600 NoBe has furnished your apartment to the nth degree, so that you may live comfortably through each season.
Make NoBe Your New Home
600 NoBe is your affordable-yet-luxury ticket to enjoying Atlantic City and its many hidden delights all year long. At this upscale, cutting-edge residence, you’ll fall in love with the North Beach lifestyle. Schedule a tour today to explore the coastal city and see 600 NoBe for yourself!