1 H2O Bar & Grille Located on the 6th floor of Golden Nugget Atlantic City, H2O is a gorgeous outdoor space complete with lounge seating, fire pits, amazing views and a great pool to cool off when the heat of the sun and the party prove to be too much to bear. Their “No Shower Happy Hour” on Sundays features live acoustic duos and a variety of drink specials. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com for more info.
2 HQ2 The original HQ was arguably the most popular daylife scene in Atlantic City back when Revel was still around. It featured big name DJs from around the world, armies of hot bodied 20-somethings and just for the fun of it, a wildly overpriced $18 fruit salad. It has now reopened as HQ2, part of the brand new Ocean Resort and is in the process of reclaiming its throne as the best daylife scene in town with its giant pool and sexy crowd. No word on the return of the fruit salad. Ocean Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com for more info.
3 The Pool at Harrah’s Whether you come at night to thump to the bass of the internationally known DJs that man the decks here each week or simply stop by during the day for a refreshing dip, this is the original pool that make pools cool in A.C. Its sprawling indoor space features cabanas and a number of bars ready to mix whatever your little heart desires. Harrah’s Resort is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com for more info.
4 Cabana Five Bar and Pool Deck One of the most exciting features at Tropicana’s new Chelsea Tower is the Cabana Five Bar and Pool Deck. In addition to its pool, this trendy spot features lime green chairs and umbrellas, private cabanas, plenty of lounge seating, fire pits, and a large stage for live entertainment. It is open to the public Mondays through Fridays and features a killer Industry Night on Wednesdays. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net for more info.
5 Borgata Beer Garden Offering a great selection of beers and snacks, this fully covered bar sits just next to the outdoor pool at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Come for happy hour Sundays through Wednesdays when select 16-ounce drafts can be had for just $4. The space also features live entertainment and a laid back vibe that will make you forget your troubles. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. Go to TheBorgata.com for more info.
