Going to the places you’ve always gone is so … 2019. With a new year and a new decade firmly in place, this is no time to stick with the same old, same old. It’s time to add some adventure to your old standbys. Here are five spots that you need to get to this year.
1. The Orange Loop
The Orange Loop has evolved into an Atlantic City destination, with plenty of nightlife options including MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar, where chocolate made from the bean is used in everything from bars to desserts to cocktails, giving new meaning to the word ‘delicious’; Bourre, where you can feast on Cajun cuisine, sip bubbly cocktails and listen to live music; Rhythm & Spirits, where creative cocktails like the Local 609 G&T and live music take center stage; Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, where over 100 craft beers are available (40 on draft, over 60 in bottles) — the perfect accompaniment to live tunes and a creative menu full of twisted up pub favorites; Anchor Rock Club, a brand-new live music venue; and The Irish Pub and Pic-a-lilli Pub, two of Atlantic City’s most legendary old school bars. Located from the beach block of Tennessee Avenue and expanding into St. James Place and New York avenues. Go to VisitOrangeLoop.com for more information.
2. Topgolf Swing Suite
There’s golf. And there’s mini-golf. And then there’s Topgolf Swing Suite — available at Ocean Casino Resort. Picture an “immersive social experience” with bays for playing a selection of virtual games featuring golf games as well as baseball, zombie dodgeball, football, hockey, and more. Old favorites like Jenga, foosball, blackjack and pool intermingle alongside a massive bar packed with TVs. Located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com for more information.
3. Axe Throwing
Axe throwing has made its mark across the country, and it’s now available at two spots in Atlantic City — Westecunk Axe Throwing and AC Axe & Pub. What is it? Well, it’s just like it sounds … throwing axes. (In a safe environment, of course.) It’s fun, it’s different, and it’s a great night out. Put it on your must-do list pronto. Westecunk Axe Throwing is located at 807 Baltic Ave. in A.C. Go to WestecunkAxe.com. AC Axe & Pub is located on the Steel Pier at 1000 Boardwalk in A.C. Go to SteelPier.com.
4. Escape NJ Escape Rooms
Escape rooms are challenging,fun and not nearly as claustrophobic as one might expect. And with different themes in different rooms, there are plenty of options to explore. Head to Escape NJ Escape Rooms and try a variety of themed rooms such as “Secrets of the Pharoah,” “Exit Protocol,” or “Enchanted.” Located at 3156 Route 9 in Rio Grande. Go to CanYouEscapeNJ.com for more information.
5. Karaoke
Karaoke may have been around for years, but your nerve may not have been. Make 2020 your year to shine and get to The Old Oar House Irish Pub in Millville for their weekly Wednesday karaoke. While you’re there, try some Irish pub favorites and a frosty brew or two — they have a great selection of craft beers to choose from. Located at 123 N. High Street in Millville. Go to OldOarHouse.com for more information.
