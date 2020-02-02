Coming off the heels of a Groundhog Day where Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring, the groundhog will ride a hot streak for the week. Mild and then wet, spring-like rains are expected for the week.

If you’re a little tired coming off Super Bowl festivities, there won’t be any frigid air to wake your face up. Rather, it’ll be mild for a February morning, sitting in the 35- to 40-degree range roughly 10 degrees above average.

Looking across the nation, we have a strong area of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Aloft, we have a ridge of high pressure in the Deep South. With all of this southerly influence, it’s no wonder we have a good taste of spring on this February day. Highs will rise in the upper 50s, with perhaps Woodbine or Buena Vista Township touching 60. There’ll be plenty of sun during the day on a west-southwest wind.

You won’t need more than a light jacket Monday evening. Temperatures will slide into the 50s and just into the 40s near midnight. Your heating bill will thank you, as lows will only bottom out in the low to mid-40s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be pretty similar to Monday, mild and dry. However, there will be increased cloud cover, especially during the afternoon, and that will keep temperatures just a degree or two cooler than Monday. Overall, it will still be a wonderful day for outdoor exercise, work or activities.

A very long cold front will begin to move in from the northwest Tuesday night. Between Tuesday night and Friday, three, maybe four different storm systems will ride along the front. That means a very soggy rest of the week, denying us a third workweek in a row with dry weather.

The first one of these will be early Wednesday morning. The second looks to be in the time frame between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The third will be between Thursday night and Friday morning. There’s an outside shot of another storm Friday afternoon and night.

This will leave us daylight dry time, a positive for outdoor plans. However, the grounds will likely be soggy, especially with the second and third systems, which will be strong systems. Roadway flooding from the rain will be likely at times, and minor stage coastal flooding will be possible for Thursday and Friday. A widespread 1 to 3 inches are likely from this. We’ll fine tune this as time goes on.

In terms of winds, they will be strong Thursday and Friday, adding to the raw feel. Winds 15-25 mph sustained from the southeast are likely Thursday, flipping to the northwest at some point Friday.

If you’re looking for a shot of winter weather, I have unfortunate news. Highs will be in the 50s throughout the period, with lows 35-45 degrees, all feeling more like early April than early February.