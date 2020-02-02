Coming off the heels of a Groundhog Day where Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring, the groundhog will ride a hot streak for the week. Mild and then wet, spring-like rains are expected for the week.
If you’re a little tired coming off Super Bowl festivities, there won’t be any frigid air to wake your face up. Rather, it’ll be mild for a February morning, sitting in the 35- to 40-degree range roughly 10 degrees above average.
The best man in Meteorologist Joe Martucci's wedding, Shunondo Basu, Joe's friend for ten ye…
Looking across the nation, we have a strong area of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Aloft, we have a ridge of high pressure in the Deep South. With all of this southerly influence, it’s no wonder we have a good taste of spring on this February day. Highs will rise in the upper 50s, with perhaps Woodbine or Buena Vista Township touching 60. There’ll be plenty of sun during the day on a west-southwest wind.
You won’t need more than a light jacket Monday evening. Temperatures will slide into the 50s and just into the 40s near midnight. Your heating bill will thank you, as lows will only bottom out in the low to mid-40s Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be pretty similar to Monday, mild and dry. However, there will be increased cloud cover, especially during the afternoon, and that will keep temperatures just a degree or two cooler than Monday. Overall, it will still be a wonderful day for outdoor exercise, work or activities.
A very long cold front will begin to move in from the northwest Tuesday night. Between Tuesday night and Friday, three, maybe four different storm systems will ride along the front. That means a very soggy rest of the week, denying us a third workweek in a row with dry weather.
The first one of these will be early Wednesday morning. The second looks to be in the time frame between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The third will be between Thursday night and Friday morning. There’s an outside shot of another storm Friday afternoon and night.
AVALON — Local property owners will notice a drop in their flood insurance premiums this year.
This will leave us daylight dry time, a positive for outdoor plans. However, the grounds will likely be soggy, especially with the second and third systems, which will be strong systems. Roadway flooding from the rain will be likely at times, and minor stage coastal flooding will be possible for Thursday and Friday. A widespread 1 to 3 inches are likely from this. We’ll fine tune this as time goes on.
In terms of winds, they will be strong Thursday and Friday, adding to the raw feel. Winds 15-25 mph sustained from the southeast are likely Thursday, flipping to the northwest at some point Friday.
If you’re looking for a shot of winter weather, I have unfortunate news. Highs will be in the 50s throughout the period, with lows 35-45 degrees, all feeling more like early April than early February.
Huntsville, Alabama
0.7 inches has fallen. They're below average too, though. They usually see 1.4 inches so deep into the winter.
Richmond, Virgina
A whole inch of snow has graced the capital of the Old Dominion. John Boyer, Meteorologist at our sister company, the Richmond Times Dispatch, is likely yearning for more snow, too.
Paducah, Kentucky
1.2 inches has fallen in the Jackson Purchase region of Kentucky. While they average less snow than South Jersey (around 9 inches), their average winter temperatures are about the same.
January highs are in the mid-40s, with lows in the mid-20s. At A.C. Airport, low 40s for highs and mid-20s for lows are average.
Louisville, Kentucky
Keeping in the Bluegrass state, Louisville has tripled A.C. Airport's number, coming in at 1.5 inches of snow.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Roanoke, Virgina
1.6 inches has fallen in the major Shenandoah Valley city. According to On The Snow, most trails are open in the region's ski resorts.
Bristol, Tennessee
2 inches solid is the mark in this Tennessee city, tucked in the far northeastern corner. The NASCAR Race at Bristol Motor Speedway won't be until April 5, plenty of time for all of that snow to melt.
Knoxville, Tennesse
McGhee Tyson Airport, located just outside of town, also has seen 2 inches of snow.
Jackson, Kentucky
This rural, eastern Kentucky town has seen 3 inches of snow. In fairness, they do average more snow than South Jersey. 12.6 inches should have fallen by this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.