TRENTON – More than 184,000 freshly stocked rainbow trout will be available when anglers cast their lines on the opening day of trout season Saturday, April 6.
Trout season kicks off at 8 a.m. and approximately 100,000 anglers of all ages will be heading to their favorite fishing spots. Approximately 570,000 rainbow trout will be stocked statewide by the end of the spring stocking season.
Most trout being stocked will average 10 and a half inches but large breeders, measuring 14 inches to 23 inches and weighing up to 7 pounds, are also distributed in the early weeks of the season.
“The DEP’s Division of Fish and Wildlife has been stocking beautiful rainbow trout raised at the Pequest Trout Hatchery in Warren County statewide for several weeks.” DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said.
The state's 14 major trout streams are stocked every week following opening day. They are closed for fishing from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of stocking, to allow the trout a chance to disperse.
This year, nine trout-stocked lakes and ponds will receive 30 to 50 Broodstock fish, providing even more excitement for anglers.
“Every county has waters that are stocked with trout," said Division of Fish and Wildlife Acting Director Dave Golden. "Which means that excellent fishing opportunities and access to great places to fish are always close to home.”
Anglers can download the complete in-season stocking schedule to their smartphones just by scanning the QR code found in the 2019 NJ Freshwater Fishing Digest. Trout stocking information is available through the Trout Stocking Hotline at 609-633-6765.
“I encourage anglers young and old, experienced and novice, to take full advantage of our quality stocking program," Commissioner McCabe said. "Enjoy not only excellent trout fishing but also the beauty of New Jersey’s great outdoors.”