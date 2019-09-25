092219_gal_stjoes (8)

The St. Augustine Prep football saved its season with a win over St. Joseph last Saturday.

The Hermits didn't have much time to celebrate. St. Augustine (1-2) plays at Shawnee (3-0) in a West Jersey Football League American Division game. The Hermits are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, while Shawnee, the defending South Jersey Group IV champion, is ranked No. 5.

Hermits sophomore Franklin Simms ran for 109 yards in the 28-12 win over St. Joe. St. Augustine defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes, a Texas A.M. recruit, has 16 tackles, six of them for losses. The Hermits will also get a boost as junior linebacker and running back Angelo Vokolos will make his season debut after transferring from St. Joe.

Shawnee has outscored its opponents 93-21 this season. Sophomore quarterback Matt Welsey completed 11 of 17 passes for 129 yards in last Friday's 31-8 win over Hammonton.

