The St. Augustine Prep football team needs a win to right its season.
The Hermits will try to get it Saturday afternoon against one of their biggest rivals.
St. Augustine (0-2) plays at St. Joseph (2-0) at Noon in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game. St. Joe is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Joe and St. Augustine compete not only for victories but also to attract the region’s top players. St. Joe leads the series 25-7.
St. Joe features standout running back Jada Byers, who has rushed for 254 yards and scored seven touchdowns this season. Junior quarterback and defensive back Jayden Shertel has thrown for 363 yards and made 18 tackles.
Despite is 0-2 start, St. Augustine is still considered one of South jersey's top teams. The Hermits have struggled to score this season. Sophomore running back Nasir Hill has 10 catches for 150 yards.
