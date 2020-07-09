"And the love that we experience, infused with the spirit of Christ, and nourished each day through prayer and sacrament, has been witnessed to us through our successes as well as our losses, and it was never more obvious than last September when we lost a brother. That pain created something beautiful in our community. On that day, our presence at the Prep with our brothers was something we all needed. This is our safe haven, our port. St Augustine Prep is a fountain of love. This community preaches caritas, but more importantly lives it. It is not the beautiful aesthetics, the brick and mortar, the turf fields, or the classrooms that make this school so special. Yes, we are known for stellar academics and state championships, but what makes this school special is our love for one another. When a guest sees this love, they cannot help but acknowledge it as rare."
- George Wilson Carpenter, Welcome Address
"We have lived an extraordinary 18 years, filled with triumphs and tragedies, but there is more to the story. We stand here before you as a monument to the resilience that we have demonstrated through all that has happened in the span of our lifetime. According to our patron, St. Augustine, “Bad times, hard times, this is what people keep saying; but let us live well, and times shall be good. We are the times: Such as we are, such are the times.” Regardless of a pandemic, regardless of required school cancellation, regardless of lockdown and social distancing, we look to the future undaunted with hearts filled with joy at the opportunities that lie before us."
- Samuel Donio, Farewell Address
