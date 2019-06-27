hermits

St. Augustine Prep is The Press Baseball Team of the Year. The Hermits went 24-5, won their fourth consecutive South Jersey Non-Public A championship and reached a state final.

The Hermits finished 24-5 and won the fourth straight South Jersey Non-Public A championship. St. Augustine lost to Delbarton 4-3 in the state final.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments