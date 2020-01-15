Matt Delaney scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 75-54 win over Pleasantville on Wednesday night.

The Hermits (8-2) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Elmarko Jackson had 16 points and five assists for St. Augustine, while John Horner has 13 points and six rebounds.

Narquise McLoughlin sank three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 for Pleasantville (6-5)

Pleasantville 8 9 17 20 – 54

St. Augustine 10 19 28 18 – 75

PV – Jones 5, Rosado 16, Gonzalez 2, Sanchez 3, Muhammed 8, McLoughlin 18, Matthieu 2

AUG – Delaney 17, Foreman 4, Palek 2, Jackson 16, Gormley 4, Horner 13

