BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP – The St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team ended its two-game losing streak in high-flying fashion Saturday night.
Charles Solomon scored 23 points – many of them on dunks – to lead the Hermits to a 76-50 win over Trenton Central in a Shoot Down Cancer Classic game at St. Augustine. The Hermits (7-2) are No. 8 n The Press Elite 11 ranking.
St. Augustine had lost back-to-back games to Moorestown and Wildwood Catholic before Saturday’s win.
St. Augustine took control by outscoring Trenton 26-10 in the second quarter.
Solomon sank 10 of 12 shots. Hermits senior forward Andrew Delaney scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists.
Jordan Williams led Trenton (7-3) with 12 points.
Trenton 15 10 7 18 – 50
St. Augustine 17 26 19 14 – 76
TR – Kelly 7, Estevez, 5, Garita 7, Williams 12, Phillips 4, Bethea 2, Turner 4, Molder 5, Davis 4
SA – Kendrick 5, Solomon 23, Vanderslice 5, A. Delaney 19, M. Delaney 6, Foreman 6, Wescott 4, Jackson 2, Leo 4, Jarrett 2