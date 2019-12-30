Deer Park, Ohio 67, St. Augustine 57
The Hermits (3-1)dropped the final of the three games they played in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event in Florida.
Junior forward Matt Delaney led the Hermits with 22 points. John Horner scored 17 for St. Augustine.
Deer Park 19 18 16 14 – 67
St. Augustine 24 13 14 6 – 57
SA – Delaney 22, Palek 6, Jackson 4, Wescott 2, Foreman 6, Horner 17
