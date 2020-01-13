St. Augustine 54, ACIT 43
Matt Delaney scored 14 for the winning Hermits, who are 7-2 and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Kevin Foreman and Elmarko Jackson each had 13 for St. Augustine.
James Waugh led ACIT (5-4) with 18.
St. Augustine 13 16 12 13 – 54
ACIT 11 14 4 14- 43
AUG – Delaney 14, Palek 5, Jackson 13, Foreman 13, Wescott 2, Gormley 1, Horner 6
ACIT – Waugh 18, Abdul-Rahmann 14, Charles 2, Davenport 9
