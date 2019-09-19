The St. Augustine Prep football team needs a win to right its season.
The Hermits will try to get it Saturday against one of their biggest rivals.
St. Augustine (0-2) plays at St. Joseph (2-0) at noon in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game. St. Joe is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Joe and St. Augustine compete not only for victories but also to attract the region’s top players. St. Joe leads the series 25-7.
St. Joe features standout running back Jada Byers, who has rushed for 254 yards and scored seven touchdowns this season. Junior quarterback and defensive back Jayden Shertel has thrown for 363 yards and made 18 tackles.
Despite its 0-2 start, St. Augustine is still considered one of South Jersey's top teams. The Hermits have struggled to score this season. Sophomore running back Nasir Hill has 10 catches for 150 yards.
This game highlights this weekend's games.
What follows is a preview of the games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Independence Division
Ocean City (2-0) at Bridgeton (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)
Ocean City is off to an impressive start. Senior quarterback Joe Repetti has completed 13 of 17 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Linebacker Jake Inserra leads the defense with 12 tackles. Bridgeton opened with a 31-0 loss to Oakcrest.
United Division
Pleasantville (1-1) at Lower Cape May (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday (98,7)
Senior linebacker/running back Ernest Howard leads Pleasantville with 142 rushing yards and 18 tackles. Lower Cape May comes off a 29-12 win over Riverside.
National Division
Cumberland Regional (0-2) at Pennsauken (1-1)
6 p.m. Saturday at Pennsauken
Cumberland has struggled on offense this season. Pennsauken comes off a 14-13 loss to Cherry Hill West. Pennsauken running back Aaron Williams has rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
Classic Division
Wildwood (0-1) at Clayton (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Clayton
Wildwood lost to Middle Towship 41-0 last Friday. Junior running back/linebacker Greg Mitchell and sophomore quarerback Ernie Troiano lead the Warriors. Clayton opened with a 26-14 win over Gloucester.
Interdivision
Camden Catholic (1-1) at Holy Spirit (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday (97.3 FM)
Spirit is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Spartans sophomore quaretrback Trevor Cohen has thrown for 317 yards and three touchdowns and also run for two scores. Camden Catholic comes off a 60-20 loss to Woodrow Wilson.
Cherry Hill West (1-1) at Mainland Regional (2-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Freshman runing back Ja'Briel Mace has sparked Mainland. He has rushed 47 times for 303 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Seniors Brayden Pohlman and Drew Demorat lead a Mainland defense that has allowed just seven points. Cherry Hill West comes off a 14-13 win over Pennsauken. Senior receiver Johnny Ioannucci has caught 18 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Absegami (0-1) at Cedar Creek (2-1)
1 p.m. Saturday
These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District.
Absegami opened with a 26-7 loss to Mainland Regional last Friday. Braves sophomore quarterback Ray Weed threw for 167 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Cedar Creek comes off an emotional 42-41 loss to Camden. Pirates quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 728 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kingsway Regional (1-1) at Egg Harbor Township (0-2)
6 p.m. Saturday
EHT comes off a 49-0 loss to Ocean City. Tre McKenzie ran for a touchdown in EHT's 20-13 season-opening loss to Atlantic City. Kingsway beat Washington Township 21-0 last week.
Washington Township (0-2) at Atlantic City (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Atlantic City has shown a big improvement after going winless last year. Vikings running back Shawn McGraw has rushed for 195 yards. Senior linebacker Connor Culmone has made 16 tackles. Washington Township has struggled for offense this season with just one touchdown in two games.
Williamstown (2-0) at Millville (2-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Williamstown is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Braves have outscored their two opponents 68-7. Defensive lienman Aaron Lewis is a Michigan recruit. Millville played as many as 10 sophomores on offense and eight on defense in last week's 43-6 loss to St. Joe.
Highland Regional (1-1) at Oakcrest (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Highland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Highland runing back Johnny Martin has rushed for 454 yards and four touchdowns. Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova has run for 162 yards and three touchdowns and thrown for 162 yards and one score.
Lenape (2-0) at Vineland (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Vineland is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape is ranked No. 8. Clyde Washington leads the Lenape defense wth 28 tackles. Fighting Clan quarterback Ryan Shelton threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in Vineland's 20-15 win over Atlantic City last Friday.
Hammonton (1-1) at Shawnee (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Blue Devils senior Ryan Barts has also scored three touchdowns. Shawnee is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Renegades quaretrback Matt Welsey has completed 112 of 19 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Patriot Division
Shore Regional (1-1) at Barnegat (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Senior linebacker Dominick Aneses leads the Barnegat defense with 24 tackles, seven for losses. Shore Regional lost in overtime to Holdmel 26-23 last Friday.
Liberty Division
Central Regional at Lacey Township (2-0)
6:30 p.m. Friday
These former Thanksgiving rivals meet for the first time since 2011. Lacey senior defensive back and running back Justin Gorski has made 13 tackles and rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Richardspn ran for 121 yards and a touchdown as Central evened its record with a 9-0 win over Jackson Liberty last week.
National Division
Pt. Pleasant Beach (2-0) at Pinelaands Regional (0-1)
Aaron Harris returned a punt 20 yards for a touchdown in Pineland's 22-6 loss to Asbury Park last week. The Pt. Pleasant defense has allowed just one touchdown this season.
Constitution Division
Southern Regional (1-1) at Howell (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Howell has lost both its games by a total of nine points. Senior linebacker Colby Saxton leads the Rams defense with 18 tacklees, four of them for losses. Southern sophomore running back Jaiden Brown has rushed for 243 yards and threee touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.