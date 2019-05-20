The St. Augustine Prep and Middle Township High School boys tennis teams each won South Jersey championships by scores of 3-2 on Monday.
Top-seeded St. Augustine (21-0), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat defending champion and second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy 3-2 for the S.J. Non-Public A championship.
Middle Township, third seeded and ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11, defeated ninth-ranked and top-seeded Woodstown 3-2 for the S.J. Group I championship.
Phil Ritchie clinched St. Augustine’s win with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over CBA’s Vito Mazza in third singles. St. Augustine’s other winners were Michael Giunta at second singles and Rob Ritchie (Phil’s brother) and Reilly Burhanna at second doubles.
St. Augustine will play a state Non-Public championship match at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Delbarton at Mercer County Park.
“I think this is the first time we’ve been to the state final since 2012, and the only time we won was in 2007 when I was a (St. Augustine) freshman,” said Chas Berenato, the St. Augustine coach and former player.
“It was a very close match today. It feels really good to get there. They have a chance for a lifetime accomplishment. The team has worked really hard, and they’re getting the results they deserve.
“Phil Ritchie’s match only went two sets, but it had really long games and was close. Phil really concentrated on the big points, and he never lost sight of the game plan.”
