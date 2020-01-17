The Hermits, who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, rallied in the second half for the win.

St. Augustine (9-2) trailed by six at halftime but outscored Millville 37-18 in the second half.

Elmarko Jackson led St. Augustine with 22, while Kevin Foreman had 19. St. Augustine played without junior forward Matt Delaney, who was sick.

St. Augustine 9 10 22 15 – 56

Millville 8 17 11 7 – 43

SA – Foreman 19, Palek 5, Jackson 22, Leo 3, Horner 7

MV – Watson 9, Etter 12, Rhett 8, Barriento 3, Kearney 9, Butler 2

