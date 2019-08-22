Ocean City St. Augustine Football

St. Augustine’s Jaylen DeCoteau returns the opening kickoff for a big gain as Ocean City players pursue him during their game Friday night in Ocean City. His 54-yard return was followed one play later by Nasir Hill’s 11-yard TD run. ‘I think that set the tone for the rest of the game,’ DeCoteau said of the return.

Hermits reached the state Non-Public IV quarterfinals last season.

