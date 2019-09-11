080819_spt_staugustine 25

St. Augustine Prep (0-1) at Lenape (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. The Hermits lost their opener to State College, Pa. 20-17 on Aug. 30. Senior running back Isaiah Raikes and sophomore quarterback Austin Leyman ran for touchdowns in the loss. Lenape opened with a 48-21 win over Tottenville of Staten Island, N.Y. Senior linebacker Clyde Washington made 15 tackles for Lenape.

