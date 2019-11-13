State Non-Public IV Quarterfinals
1 p.m. Saturday
St. Augustine (5) at Seton Hall Prep (4)
St. Augustine (6-3) has won five straight and is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine defensive lineman and Texas A.M. recruit Isaiah Raikes has made 43 tackles, 10 for losses. Sophomore Nasir Hill has picked off five passes and recovered a fumble. Sophomore running back Kanye Udoh averages 121.8 rushing yards per game.
Seton Hall Prep (8-1) has won seven straight, including a 28-27 win over St. Joseph Montvale on Oct. 26. Seton Hall senior quarterback Zander Zebrowski has thrown for 1,577 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Matt Colantuono has 1,045 yards. Senior linebacker John Nicosia leads the Pirates defense with 95 tackles.
The St. Augustine/Seton Hall winner advances to next weekend’s semifinals against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between ninth-seeded Notre Dame and top-seeded St. Peter’s Prep.
